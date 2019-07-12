Icon Advisers Position in Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Has Cut by $585,000; Swift Run Capital Management Upped Holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS)

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc. (CNP) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 19,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 108,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, down from 127,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.06. About 5.11 million shares traded or 10.06% up from the average. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 11.06% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 23/04/2018 – Lester Shen: Exclusive: CenterPoint Energy Nears Deal to Acquire Vectren-Sources – The New York Times; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY – QTRLY SHR $038; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Vectren Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CenterPoint Energy, Inc. — VVC; 07/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 24/05/2018 – Agile Interoperable Solutions (AIS) Announces Center Point System To Scale And Provide Remote Management For Its Core Integrati; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts CenterPoint Energy And Subs Rtgs On Watch Negative; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren: Capital Structure and Resulting Credit Metrics Expected to Support Solid Investment Grade Credit Quality; 20/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY TO BUY VECTREN FOR $72/SHARE; ASSUME DEBT; 24/04/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Vectren Corporation Acquisition

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) by 42.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 10,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,879 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, up from 23,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $5.38 during the last trading session, reaching $211.35. About 3.66 million shares traded or 50.06% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein in Control of His Exit Timing; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS REDUCING IPHONE ESTIMATES FURTHER TO REFLECT DEMAND DETERIORATION; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 07/05/2018 – Coeur Mining Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Hires Crypto Trader Schmidt to Lead Digital Assets; 26/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Says No Need to Fret Yet About Soft Global Growth; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs bonuses for women 40% less than men’s; 08/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP: GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 21/03/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: The apparently unlikely pairing of Goldman Sachs and the Wellcome Trust medical research charity have; 09/03/2018 – There’s a favorite to succeed Goldman’s CEO, and it isn’t Gary Cohn

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westover Advsrs Ltd Co holds 2.14% or 21,503 shares in its portfolio. 4,141 were reported by Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Lingohr Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh accumulated 0.94% or 4,738 shares. North Star Asset Management owns 3,520 shares. Kamunting Street Management LP holds 91,597 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.08% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Maverick Cap Limited reported 34,090 shares. 1,176 were reported by Intersect Capital Ltd Co. Ckw Financial Grp owns 525 shares. Condor Cap Management has 0.18% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 5,601 shares. Assetmark invested in 0.01% or 4,824 shares. Zeke Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.75% or 42,137 shares in its portfolio. Logan Cap Mngmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,656 shares. 45,014 are owned by Wafra. Berkshire Hathaway holds 1.77% or 18.35M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold CNP shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerce Commercial Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 17,611 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Natixis invested in 0.17% or 876,725 shares. Sun Life Incorporated holds 34,518 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has invested 0.06% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Weiss Multi accumulated 280,000 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Pension Serv has 563,136 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Lc stated it has 353 shares. 61,335 are held by Cibc World Mkts. Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.05% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 16,670 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc Inc accumulated 31,260 shares. The Vermont-based Community Svcs Group Ltd Com has invested 0.14% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Huntington State Bank holds 0% or 6,996 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 51,562 shares.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $996.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,600 shares to 27,920 shares, valued at $6.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,800 shares, and has risen its stake in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NYSE:NFG).

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CNP’s profit will be $165.26 million for 22.02 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.26% negative EPS growth.