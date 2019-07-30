Icon Advisers Position in Bristol (BMY) Lowered by $634,500 as Share Value Declined; Texas Permanent School Fund Holding In Dominion Energy (D) Was Has Raised

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 24.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 13,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,008 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, down from 54,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.39. About 12.90 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 29/05/2018 – Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) in Previously Treated; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 09/04/2018 – #2 Merck racks up another win in wide-ranging PhIII Keytruda lung cancer study, this time as solo therapy $MRK $BMY; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 16/04/2018 – So now embargo times may be shifting $BMY; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 26/04/2018 – Health Care Up After Bristol Earnings — Health Care Roundup; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 05/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (65IB) 65IB Drugs, Pharmaceuticals and

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 17.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 23,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,501 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.92 million, up from 132,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $75.05. About 2.69 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12,053 shares to 248,142 shares, valued at $16.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 7,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,973 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Advsrs Lc invested 0.19% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Schmidt P J Inv holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 38,366 shares. 1St Source Bancorporation has invested 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Wafra has 0.68% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Montag A & Assoc has 0.04% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Farmers State Bank invested in 4,686 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Cibc World Mkts Corporation stated it has 105,846 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc invested in 0.72% or 141,174 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited has 0.25% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 37,909 shares. Gateway Advisers Lc holds 35,744 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0.06% or 2.75 million shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 1.04 million shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 4,838 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 7 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $236,440 activity.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $996.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,294 shares to 2,594 shares, valued at $4.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New Cl B (NYSE:CBS).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 10.81 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Advsr Lc stated it has 250 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp accumulated 230,767 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc owns 132.48 million shares. Harris Assoc Ltd Partnership invested in 856,674 shares. Captrust has invested 0.15% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Conning has invested 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mcf Advsr has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ronna Sue Cohen holds 1.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 1.52 million shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 1,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Southeast Asset Advsrs invested in 0.08% or 6,220 shares. Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 85,584 shares. Cornerstone Inc stated it has 0.61% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 439,268 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo has invested 0.55% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Wellington Shields Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 32,693 shares.