Icon Advisers Position in Bank Amer (BAC) Decreased as Stock Declined; Iamgold (IAG) Market Value Declined While Contrarius Investment Management LTD Boosted Its Stake

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 116,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 977,667 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.97 million, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.75. About 44.07M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 04/05/2018 – Emerging market “tremors” after U.S. yield surge, small equity outflow- BAML data; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America earnings: 62 per share, vs 59 cents expected; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 26% in 2018, BofA Leads; 23/03/2018 – BofA’s Merrill Lynch Paying N.Y. $42 Million Over Masking Probe; 05/03/2018 – Savita Subramanian, head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said in a note to clients Friday that fund managers may be piling into these names as interest rates rise; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-BAML names Bernie Mensah as head of EMEA business – FT; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – TAX ACT RESULTED IN AN ONGOING REDUCTION TO EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 9 PERCENTAGE POINTS; 25/05/2018 – D.C. airport bonds to lead holiday week in U.S. muni market; 28/03/2018 – GM CEO MARY BARRA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA AUTO SUMMIT; 11/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Iamgold Corp (IAG) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 192,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.78 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.10 million, up from 3.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Iamgold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $3.725. About 6.79M shares traded or 14.97% up from the average. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 61.01% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.44% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 10/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECT BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q EPS 9c; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Rev $314.5M; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD TO COLLABORATE WITH TRADEWIND TO BOOST UTILITY OF GOLD; 28/03/2018 – Quinto Resources reports initial mineral resource estimate from IAMGOLD on Monster Lake project; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 9C, EST. 2C; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q REV. CONT OPS $314.5M, EST. $291.3M; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Adj EPS 9c

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 145,309 shares to 642,318 shares, valued at $38.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Natera Inc by 32,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,764 shares, and cut its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF).

More notable recent IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Iamgold: Avoided The Carnage, Now I’m Buying – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Eldorado Gold a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Shares of IAMGOLD Sink 11% on Weak 2019 Outlook – Motley Fool” on January 16, 2019. More interesting news about IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is IAMGOLD a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 11.14 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Investors Should Just Keep Banking On Bank Of America – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Zions Bank Downgrade – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Management Communication Ltd has 26,052 shares. Aull & Monroe Investment Mgmt Corporation accumulated 0.98% or 66,562 shares. Utah Retirement System stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Colorado-based Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bangor Bankshares holds 0.06% or 12,094 shares in its portfolio. 660.28M are owned by Vanguard Group. Kcm Limited Liability Company holds 0.52% or 291,582 shares. Cleararc Capital has invested 1.13% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ledyard Bank & Trust holds 14,231 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 22,370 shares. Iowa Savings Bank invested in 0.21% or 16,535 shares. Knightsbridge Asset Management Ltd has 2.9% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Shapiro Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Co holds 0.15% or 169,530 shares in its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).