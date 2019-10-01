Icon Advisers Position in Anthem (ANTM) Has Lifted as Valuation Rose; Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Has Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $944,300 as Market Valuation Rose

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 51.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 13,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.89 million, up from 9,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $235.38. About 735,345 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: 49ers Free Agent Eric Reid Won’t Kneel For Anthem; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 22.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 38,870 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.21 million, up from 31,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $137.74. About 11.10M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam –

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “WellCare to divest health plans before Centene merger – St. Louis Business Journal” on September 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Anthem, Inc. Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) in Recognition of its Commitment to Building A Healthier, More Sustainable Future – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19,400 shares to 18,400 shares, valued at $881,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Otter Tail Corp (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 18,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,100 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Sponsore.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Microsoft Is a Retiree’s Dream Stock – Nasdaq” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GSK CEO up for Microsoft board – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft teams up for South Korean gaming – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.