Icon Advisers Lifted Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Holding; Highbridge Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in Bunge Limited (Put) (BG) by $5.30 Million

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 96.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 25,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, up from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $85.04. About 136,840 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION LIST; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS – AWARDED A FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER BY GENERAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY’S C4ISR PROTOTYPING OPERATIONS; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Fund Adds CACI, Exits Leidos; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Leidos to its 2018 America’s Best Employers list; 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT HAS TWO-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, TWO ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $472 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Leidos Executive Honored with Leadership Award by Women in Technology; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA Margins of 10.1%-10.4%; 15/05/2018 – Leidos Named ‘Best for Vets’ Employer by Military Times

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (Put) (BG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $54.35. About 119,530 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 17/05/2018 – Bunge’s Plan to IPO Brazil Sugar Unit Has to Overcome Sour Mood; 19/04/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89; 30/05/2018 – Bunge at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CFO: BUNGE WOULD MAINTAIN MAJORITY OWNERSHIP IN STAND-ALONE SUGAR BUSINESS, POTENTIALLY EXIT ‘DOWN THE ROAD’; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Posts $120M 1Q Negative Mark-To-Market on Forward Oilseed Crushing Contracts; 03/04/2018 – Bunge Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 21; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO SOREN SCHRODER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN SCOTTSDALE, AZ; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS BRAZIL UNIT PRODUCED 975 MLN LITERS OF ETHANOL IN 2017/18 CROP VS 925 MLN L IN PREVIOUS SEASON – DOCUMENT; 22/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 22

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Plains Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 1.03M shares to 1.70M shares, valued at $28.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Prn) by 4.63M shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. $2.00M worth of stock was bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21. 19,750 shares were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J, worth $1.01M on Thursday, May 23. The insider CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought 160,000 shares worth $8.16 million. $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Llc holds 1.11M shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 172,523 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 35,920 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.05% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Bronson Point Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 40,000 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 4.85M were accumulated by State Street. 206,937 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And. Becker Mngmt reported 1.02% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Robecosam Ag holds 22,266 shares. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas has 92,726 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 355,054 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins, a Japan-based fund reported 16,108 shares. Bennicas And Assoc reported 14,450 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold LDOS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington reported 0.55% stake. Oppenheimer holds 0.01% or 5,275 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Ltd accumulated 661,233 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 369,521 were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. Moreover, Aperio Gru Ltd has 0.02% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 56,408 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) has invested 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 25,750 shares. 18,250 are held by Pictet North America Advisors Sa. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Co invested in 920,234 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc owns 488,439 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amer Century Incorporated invested in 0% or 45,141 shares. Barclays Public Llc has invested 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Tower Bridge Advsr accumulated 198,558 shares or 0% of the stock.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $996.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 6,100 shares to 283,058 shares, valued at $16.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 2,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,538 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

