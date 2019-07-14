Icon Advisers Lifted Alibaba Group Holding LTD Spo (BABA) Stake; Shorts at BAVARIAN NORDIC RESEARCH INSTITUTE ORDIN (BVNKF) Raised By 1.11%

Icon Advisers Inc increased Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Spo (BABA) stake by 76.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Icon Advisers Inc acquired 4,500 shares as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Spo (BABA)’s stock rose 4.84%. The Icon Advisers Inc holds 10,400 shares with $1.90M value, up from 5,900 last quarter. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Spo now has $437.39B valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $169.07. About 17.32 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA SELLS CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES TO HEALTH AFFILIATE; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA HAS NOT TRIED TO BIG M&A IN THE U.S; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA IS SAID TO MULL BUYING ROCKET INTERNET’S PAKISTAN UNIT; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG EXITED BABA, DQ, SIMO, MU, WFC IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA ELE.ME; 13/04/2018 – Russia’s Prokhorov sells 49 pct in Brooklyn Nets basketball team; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health Information Technology: To Acquire Alibaba Holding Unit Ali JK Medical Products for HK$10.6 Billion; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo has raised $866 million in new funding led by Alibaba; 28/03/2018 – E-commerce Firm Alibaba Weighs Listing in Mainland China Reports Kangyo Yokohama Securities

Icon Advisers Inc decreased Comcast Corporation Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 98,000 shares to 16,700 valued at $668,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) stake by 15,000 shares and now owns 39,813 shares. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of BABA in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Tuesday, May 7. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $24000 target. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Wednesday, June 19. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $22500 target in Monday, May 20 report. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $28000 target in Thursday, May 16 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of BABA in report on Friday, March 29 with “Outperform” rating. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 16 report.