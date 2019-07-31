Icon Advisers Increases Stake in East West Bancorp (EWBC); Costco Whsl New (COST) Shareholder Factory Mutual Insurance Company Trimmed Its Stake

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 36.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 35,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,700 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.19M, down from 97,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $275.68. About 1.22M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) by 107.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 7,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,100 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676,000, up from 6,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.16. About 354,747 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 32.58% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 41,900 shares to 673,792 shares, valued at $66.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 1.31 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.24 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $996.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc Shs U (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 2,800 shares to 110,994 shares, valued at $15.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc. by 13,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,500 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Government (EGF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.