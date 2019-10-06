Icon Advisers Increased Its Masco (MAS) Holding; MGP Ingredients (MGPI)’s Sentiment Is 1.56

Icon Advisers Inc increased Masco Corp (MAS) stake by 22.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Icon Advisers Inc acquired 65,600 shares as Masco Corp (MAS)’s stock rose 3.71%. The Icon Advisers Inc holds 362,165 shares with $14.21 million value, up from 296,565 last quarter. Masco Corp now has $12.14B valuation. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.51. About 2.06 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c

MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.11, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 81 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 52 decreased and sold equity positions in MGP Ingredients Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 19.69 million shares, up from 19.41 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding MGP Ingredients Inc in top ten positions decreased from 4 to 1 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 35 Increased: 66 New Position: 15.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $119,375 activity.

Analysts await MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 28.85% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.52 per share. MGPI’s profit will be $11.41 million for 18.56 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by MGP Ingredients, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.65% EPS growth.

Pembroke Management Ltd holds 2.32% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. for 331,504 shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc owns 1.24 million shares or 2.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 1.51% invested in the company for 172,754 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. has invested 1.11% in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 122,474 shares.

The stock increased 0.67% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $49.75. About 86,138 shares traded. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI) has declined 38.35% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 03/04/2018 – MGP Makes Commitment to Renewable Electric Energy; 100% of Electricity Will Come from Wind; 22/03/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Launches Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey, Adding to the Company’s Branded Portfolio; 30/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 7; 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities; 07/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/04/2018 – DJ MGP Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGPI); 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Sees 2018 Net Sales Growth in the High Single-Digit Percentage Range Versus 2017; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q EPS 52c; 06/03/2018 TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Illinois with Breakthru Beverage

MGP Ingredients, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. The company has market cap of $846.99 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. It has a 22.2 P/E ratio. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products, as well as for various industrial processors.

More notable recent MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why MGP Ingredients, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MGPI) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kerry Walsh Skelly Elected to MGP Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 734% – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Should Be In Your Dividend Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on October 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Masco (NYSE:MAS) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 73% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Masco downgraded to Neutral at Buckingham – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Crainsdetroit.com and their article: “Masco to sell window and door subsidiary for $725 million – Crain’s Detroit Business” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Masco sets new $2B buyback program – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.