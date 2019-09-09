Icon Advisers Holds Stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI); Equity Residential (EQR) Holder Security Capital Research & Management Trimmed Its Position as Stock Value Rose

Security Capital Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc sold 62,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.72 million, down from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $86.85. About 1.35M shares traded or 5.86% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR)

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 10,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 24,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, up from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $105.81. About 1.42 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C, EST. $1.67; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – MAKING GOOD PROGRESS ON EXECUTING $1 BILLION COST PLAN, ARE FOCUSED ON CLOSING PENDING ACQUISITION OF NXP; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s $44 Billion Purchase of NXP Has ‘Hard to Resolve’ Issues: China; 14/03/2018 – QUALCOMM MAY BE ABLE TO GET NXPI MOFCOM OK NEXT MONTH: DEALREP; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE TO WITHDRAW & REFILE APPLICATION IN CHINA; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC- NXP ISSUE ‘IS PROBABLY MORE RELATED’ TO HIGHER LEVEL DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN US AND CHINA – CEO, CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE, AT MOFCOM REQUEST, TO WITHDRAW & REFILE; 03/05/2018 – Pain Spreads Among Hedge Fund Favorites as Adient to NXP Tumble

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $996.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 19,500 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 37,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,346 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.