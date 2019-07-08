Icon Advisers Holds Holding in East West Bancorp (EWBC); Cousins Pptys (CUZ) Shareholder Narwhal Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $874,800

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) by 107.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 7,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,100 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676,000, up from 6,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $45.5. About 1.10M shares traded or 15.85% up from the average. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 32.58% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) by 41.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 97,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 138,510 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, down from 235,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Cousins Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.4. About 1.36 million shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has risen 3.41% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 FFO 59c/Shr-FFO 63c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q FFO 15c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Cousins Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 6.5c Vs. 6c; 27/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Former COO boomerangs back to Cousins Properties boardroom; 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q EPS 4c; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cousins Properties Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUZ)

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $996.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 3,100 shares to 10,141 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 116,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 977,667 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Government (EGF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Soros Fund Limited Liability Company reported 101,196 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd stated it has 3.63 million shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset LP has invested 0.06% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Brinker holds 9,011 shares. Aristotle Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 5.68 million shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 506,839 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 59 are held by Earnest Prns. Stephens Inc Ar reported 68,022 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.1% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management owns 58,200 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Federated Inc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.14 million shares. Bb&T holds 74,970 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement System stated it has 27,240 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 Mid-Cap Regional Banks Undervalued by 20% or More – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 28, 2017, also Zacks.com with their article: “EWBC vs. FRC: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Zacks.com” published on March 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EWBC Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2017. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Why this longtime Houston banker is back in the market – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: September 20, 2018.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $100,114 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Menta Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 0.53% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Keybank National Association Oh has 0.01% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Cleararc Capital holds 0.02% or 10,792 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc Incorporated has 9.11 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 932,104 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Teachers And Annuity Association Of America owns 388,959 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt Inc holds 1.50 million shares. Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division holds 0% or 1,293 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Advisors Asset Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Dupont Cap Mgmt invested in 368,234 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon holds 0.02% or 8.67M shares. 2.18 million are owned by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Swiss Bank & Trust invested in 766,103 shares. Moreover, Systematic Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 43,200 shares.

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $96.79 million for 14.17 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.50% negative EPS growth.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $459.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5,711 shares to 31,773 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 23,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,286 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cousins Properties Announces First Quarter 2019 Common Stock Dividend – PRNewswire” published on March 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cousins Properties (CUZ) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brown & Brown, Inc. Names Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III to Its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on January 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cousins Properties Announces Dates For Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.