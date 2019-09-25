Icon Advisers Holding in Parsley Energy Class A (PE) Trimmed as Valuation Declined; Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Boosted Its Gamestop (GME) Stake by $11.62 Million

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Gamestop Corp (GME) by 1848.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 2.32M shares as the company’s stock declined 52.76% . The institutional investor held 2.45 million shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.40 million, up from 125,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Gamestop Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $471.74M market cap company. The stock increased 4.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.22. About 9.44M shares traded or 21.60% up from the average. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 72.65% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Buys New 1.6% Position in GameStop; 11/05/2018 – GameStop CEO Michael Mauler resigned for “personal reasons” after only three months on the job, the company said; 16/05/2018 – TIGER MGMT IS AID TO URGE GAMESTOP STRATEGIC REVIEW: CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Dalio’s Bridgewater Joins Rennaissance in Boosting GameStop; 16/05/2018 – GameStop Rises on Report That Investor Urged a Strategic Review; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP – POSITIVE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM WAS $0.03 PER DILUTED SHARE IN QTR; 05/03/2018 A Statement from Mike Mauler, GameStop CEO; 11/05/2018 – GameStop: Mauler Resignation Not Due to Any Potential Fraud; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments LLC Exits Position in GameStop; 11/05/2018 – GameStop Names Daniel DeMatteo Interim CEO

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc. Class A (PE) by 53.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 277,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 245,700 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67M, down from 523,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $17.67. About 1.55 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 67,845 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Amg National Fincl Bank stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Charles Schwab Invest Management invested in 1.30M shares. American Intll Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0% or 41,216 shares in its portfolio. 359,449 were reported by Majedie Asset Management Ltd. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 256,699 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Co Mn has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 1.20 million shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Co reported 27,696 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fin Services Inc reported 0% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 27,648 shares. Asset Mngmt One owns 0.02% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 182,374 shares. S&Co reported 404,354 shares. Redwood Invs Lc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 360,068 shares.

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Pehub.com which released: “Kodiak to acquire Pegasus from Apollo – PE Hub” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FedEx Is Worth About $135 Per Share – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before You Buy Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Is Bullish on These Oil Stocks Following Crude’s Recent Bounce – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 15.56% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PE’s profit will be $120.37 million for 11.63 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) by 27,800 shares to 34,800 shares, valued at $4.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Comp (NYSE:GPK) by 361,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 603,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN).

More notable recent GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPDATE – GameStop Invites Customers to Explore New Redesigned Website – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Wall Street Is Getting Over Unicorns – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “2 Stocks Post Strong Moves on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why GameStop Stock Jumped 7% Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 23, 2019.