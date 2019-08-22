Icon Advisers Holding in Dominion Energy (D) Has Cut by $706,800; Taurus Asset Management Stake in Occidental Pete (OXY) Has Lowered by $7.66 Million

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 31.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 9,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 20,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 29,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $76.99. About 3.03M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 96.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 116,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 3,875 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $257,000, down from 119,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.06. About 8.19 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $715.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,958 shares to 12,052 shares, valued at $21.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 40,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 1.03 million shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt reported 0.87% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Farmers Merchants Investments reported 0.74% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Waverton Investment Mgmt Limited owns 88,824 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Carret Asset has 0.1% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 9,082 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.69% or 192,635 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0.06% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Capital Rech Glob Investors owns 2.00 million shares. Bessemer Securities Limited Liability accumulated 10,410 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). M&R Capital Mgmt invested in 2,191 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares has 0.08% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 14,367 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Llc holds 0.05% or 86,262 shares. Cornerstone Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 694 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.24% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $224,800 was made by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, August 12. $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Shearer Bob. Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. 10,000 shares were bought by Backus Marcia E., worth $480,900 on Monday, June 10.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Occidental Petroleum’s Possible Future Path – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Icahn launches proxy fight against Occidental – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “New CEO, COO, chairman, board members named for Anadarko MLP after Oxy deal closes – Houston Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Valuewalk.com‘s news article titled: “Carl Icahn: Anadarko â€“ Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Deal Is Too Risky – ValueWalk” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Ins Co reported 0.21% stake. Guggenheim Ltd Liability has 0.16% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 256,629 shares. Crow Point Prns Ltd Liability has invested 3.49% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Sunbelt Securities accumulated 12,152 shares or 0.47% of the stock. 191 are held by Private Ocean Limited Liability. Glenview Bancorp Trust Dept holds 4,100 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn reported 5.92 million shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. American International Gp invested in 0.08% or 264,611 shares. Murphy Capital Inc holds 30,606 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advisors Gru Limited Liability Company has 23,863 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Moody Bancorporation Division has 48,513 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 0.06% or 119,180 shares. Glenmede Company Na owns 259,435 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 9,958 shares. Leavell Inv Mngmt holds 0.14% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 16,791 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.