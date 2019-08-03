Icon Advisers Has Upped Ryder System (R) Stake By $530,700; Ariel Investments Has Lifted Perceptron (PRCP) Position

Ariel Investments Llc increased Perceptron Inc. (PRCP) stake by 24.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ariel Investments Llc acquired 233,860 shares as Perceptron Inc. (PRCP)’s stock declined 43.38%. The Ariel Investments Llc holds 1.18M shares with $8.84 million value, up from 944,282 last quarter. Perceptron Inc. now has $45.81M valuation. The stock increased 8.20% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $4.75. About 54,415 shares traded or 37.52% up from the average. Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) has declined 61.51% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PRCP News: 07/05/2018 – Perceptron Sees 4Q Rev $20M-$23M; 08/03/2018 Perceptron Announces New Robot Guidance Project Wins; 19/04/2018 – DJ Perceptron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRCP); 07/05/2018 – Perceptron 3Q EPS 11c; 07/05/2018 – PERCEPTRON INC – BACKLOG AT QTR-END INCREASED 5.3% TO $51.2 MLN; 07/05/2018 – PERCEPTRON INC – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF MID-SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 07/05/2018 – Perceptron Reaffirms Mid-Single Digit Rev Growth for FY 2018

Icon Advisers Inc increased Ryder System Inc. (R) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Icon Advisers Inc acquired 8,700 shares as Ryder System Inc. (R)’s stock declined 12.04%. The Icon Advisers Inc holds 26,100 shares with $1.62M value, up from 17,400 last quarter. Ryder System Inc. now has $2.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $49.89. About 571,852 shares traded or 15.03% up from the average. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 30.71% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 24/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC – 2018 GAAP EPS FORECAST INCLUDES A ONE-TIME TRANSITION TAX ADJUSTMENT OF $0.57; 12/04/2018 – US Mint: David J. Ryder Sworn in as 39th United States Mint Director; 24/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC – COMPANY IS INCREASING ITS FORECAST FOR 2018 GROSS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FROM $2.9 BLN TO $3.0 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Golf-Ryder takes first-round lead, Fowler shoots 66 in Houston; 03/04/2018 – RYDER BUYS MXD GROUP TO SUPPORT SIGNIFICANT GROWTH IN E; 26/03/2018 – Ryder First Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for April 24, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Nine dead, 16 hurt by van plowing over Toronto sidewalk -police; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System 1Q Cont Ops EPS 64c; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System Will Be Required to Increase the Provisional Estimate Related to the One-Time Transition Tax Associated With Tax Reform; 27/03/2018 – Ryder Enters Sharing Economy, Unveils COOP by Ryder

Ariel Investments Llc decreased Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) stake by 61,423 shares to 368,044 valued at $3.38M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Msg Networks Inc. stake by 222,596 shares and now owns 6.78M shares. American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP) was reduced too.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $31,015 activity. On Friday, June 14 Van Valkenburg Richard bought $22,200 worth of Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) or 5,000 shares. $2,175 worth of stock was bought by Watza David Lawrence on Wednesday, June 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.53 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 5 investors sold PRCP shares while 12 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 6.84 million shares or 1.76% less from 6.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 753 shares. Ariel Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 14,478 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of Mellon holds 0% in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) or 42,393 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.07% invested in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) for 76,103 shares. Harbert Fund reported 3.72% stake. Moab Cap Ptnrs Ltd Llc invested in 1.61% or 907,617 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De owns 375 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Quantum Management holds 142,191 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 706,050 shares or 0% of the stock. Penbrook Management Lc reported 1.36% in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP). Vanguard Gp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) for 1,090 shares. Moreover, Ancora has 0.02% invested in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP). Bridgeway Cap invested 0.01% in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP).

Icon Advisers Inc decreased Kansas City Southern Com New (NYSE:KSU) stake by 16,700 shares to 20,700 valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Parsley Energy Inc. Class A (NYSE:PE) stake by 114,140 shares and now owns 523,477 shares. Dowdupont Inc. was reduced too.