Icon Advisers Has Upped Its Position in Mdu Resources Group (MDU) by $992,500; Yhb Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding as Market Value Declined

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.39M, down from 8,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $5.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.45. About 1.41M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – TOKYO — Antitrust investigators raided Amazon Japan’s offices Thursday over suspicions that the online retailer is muscling suppliers into subsidizing discounts on its platform, but determining whether the new-economy heavyweight truly engaged in unfair practices may not be so simple; 26/04/2018 – US News: Amazon, NFL Reach $130 Million Streaming Deal for Thursday Night Games; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may reportedly rival Walmart with bid to buy India’s Flipkart; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will speak at Amazon on Monday; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights 1H-Hour Animated Series Undone From Michael Eisner’s Tornante Co and Acclaimed Creators Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy; 18/05/2018 – Al Gore’s Firm Deletes Facebook, Sells Amazon — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – Amazon Seeks Larger Whole Foods Stores to Support Delivery Plans; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘proud’ of this employee benefit that helps employees go back to school; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 22/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered:

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc. (MDU) by 87.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 39,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.19M, up from 45,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Mdu Resources Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $28.17. About 318,378 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES – TEEVIN & FISCHER WILL BECOME PART OF KNIFE RIVER CORP, A UNIT OF CO; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU); 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Director Holaday’s Retirement; 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M; 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 24 investors sold MDU shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 130.23 million shares or 1.48% more from 128.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, United Capital Financial Advisers Lc has 0.07% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 422,652 shares. Fmr Lc holds 2.96M shares. 1,242 were accumulated by Glenmede Co Na. Us National Bank & Trust De stated it has 0.15% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Art Lc has 19,101 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Piedmont Investment Inc has invested 0.02% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.01% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). First Advsrs Lp stated it has 0.16% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Quantbot Tech Lp invested in 20,383 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Com owns 121 shares. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc holds 0.41% or 2.09M shares. Shelton Mngmt has invested 0.02% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership invested in 446,371 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 11,548 shares. South Dakota Invest Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 62,300 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $63,000 activity.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Davita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 32,000 shares to 19,700 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,400 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

