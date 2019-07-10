Icon Advisers Has Upped Its Holding in Alibaba Group Holding LTD Spo (BABA) as Market Valuation Rose; Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Shareholder Motley Fool Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Spo (BABA) by 76.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,400 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 5,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Spo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $168.8. About 13.67M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP – lK HEALTHCARE INVESTMENT LIMITED WILL ACQUIRE CO FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF CO; 02/04/2018 – BEIJING HUALIAN DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MLN YUAN; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba revenues rise but Ant Financial makes a net loss; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo has raised $866 million in new funding led by Alibaba; 21/04/2018 – Earlier this week Alibaba said will make its own chip available for access through its cloud; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba is China’s biggest e-commerce firm; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS DNAFIT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare Received Proposal From Yunfeng and Alibaba for Cash Transaction Valued at $20/ADS or $40/Share; 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc (DHIL) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 3,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,808 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, down from 43,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $483.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $138.3. About 33,301 shares traded or 89.94% up from the average. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 23.72% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $996.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc. by 13,000 shares to 21,500 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ralph Lauren Corporation Class (NYSE:RL) by 2,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,600 shares, and cut its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75 million and $865.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 4,880 shares to 29,542 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,631 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).