Icon Advisers Has Trimmed Ralph Lauren Class (RL) Holding by $348,300 as Stock Price Declined; Raging Capital Management Lowered Stake in Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) as Market Value Declined

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation Class (RL) by 21.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.64% . The institutional investor held 9,600 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, down from 12,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Corporation Class for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.54% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $83.91. About 1.45 million shares traded or 23.97% up from the average. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Rev $1.53B; 15/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren Declares Dividend of 50c; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Ex-Ralph Lauren manager gets 20 days for embezzlement; 18/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $125; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN 4Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 83C; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N – EXPECTS TO RETURN TO GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA E-COMMERCE IN FISCAL ’19 – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Expects Forex to Have Minimal Impact on FY19 Rev Growth; 09/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Board to Consist of 13 Directors; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as it moves to pull products off department store shelves and sell more products at full-price boosted margins; 06/04/2018 – Ralph Lauren Vintage Retrospective Comes to Manhattan Vintage Show

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 153,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.67 million, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $796.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $17.48. About 214,901 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 05/03/2018 – Ambac to Participate in BTlG’s Financial Guarantors Conference; 30/05/2018 – Ambac: Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Didn’t Approve Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on June 7, 2018; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $7.22; 15/05/2018 – Tci Fund Management Exits Position in Ambac Financial; 30/05/2018 – AMBAC ANNOUNCES THE WISCONSIN OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE DID NOT APPROVE THE SURPLUS NOTE INTEREST PAYMENT DUE ON JUNE 7, 2018; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $40.70; 19/04/2018 – Ambac to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $31.56; 30/05/2018 – Ambac Announces The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Did Not Approve The Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $689.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 88,101 shares to 308,101 shares, valued at $12.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.

More notable recent Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ambac -8.4% as Q1 reflects increased public finance reserves – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ambac Financial Group Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Ambac Financial Group’s (NASDAQ:AMBC) Share Price Down By 45%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ambac to Release Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings on February 28, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold RL shares while 133 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 49.38 million shares or 5.48% less from 52.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1 are owned by Gradient Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Co stated it has 4,192 shares. Huntington Bankshares holds 0% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) or 100 shares. Commerce Bancorporation reported 1,570 shares. Pitcairn holds 3,989 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Ing Groep Nv holds 9,405 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership invested in 833 shares. Westfield Cap Mngmt Company Limited Partnership invested in 0.14% or 141,588 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Llc invested in 0.03% or 33,792 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests reported 0% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Blair William Il invested in 12,959 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Captrust Financial Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Massmutual Tru Commerce Fsb Adv reported 95 shares stake. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd reported 671,284 shares.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $996.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) by 4,699 shares to 130,591 shares, valued at $14.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Comp (NYSE:PXD) by 18,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

