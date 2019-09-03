Icon Advisers Has Lifted By $950,400 Its Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Position; 0 Analysts Bullish Macerich Company (MAC)

Icon Advisers Inc increased Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) stake by 77.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Icon Advisers Inc acquired 10,800 shares as Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI)’s stock declined 1.52%. The Icon Advisers Inc holds 24,800 shares with $2.19M value, up from 14,000 last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors Nv now has $27.19B valuation. The stock decreased 2.74% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $99.34. About 1.14 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 13/04/2018 – China Stalls Review of Qualcomm, Toshiba Deals; 03/05/2018 – NXP Semi’s Post-Earnings Plunge Highlights U.S.-China Trade Risk; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM REMAINS CONFIDENT OF GETTING NXP APPROVAL IN CHINA; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – CO’S UNIT AGREED IF REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS NOT RECEIVED BY JULY 25, IT WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE TO NXP NO LATER THAN JULY 26, 2018; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO CLEAR QUALCOMM-NXP ONCE CONFIDENT OF ZTE DEAL; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ALL 15 CANDIDATE DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY BROADCOM ARE DISQUALIFIED FOR QUALCOMM BOARD; 15/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed – sources – The Edge Markets; 24/05/2018 – ZTE Punishment by U.S. House May Just Be Noise in NXP Deal; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Deadline for NXP Deal as China Review Drags On

Among 4 analysts covering Macerich (NYSE:MAC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Macerich has $46 highest and $3000 lowest target. $35's average target is 22.55% above currents $28.56 stock price. Macerich had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained the shares of MAC in report on Friday, June 28 with "Neutral" rating. The stock of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) earned "Sell" rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 20. SunTrust maintained the shares of MAC in report on Friday, August 23 with "Hold" rating.

The Macerich Company is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.00 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 37.28 P/E ratio. It primarily engages in acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States.

The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $28.56. About 662,947 shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Sees FY18 EPS 49c-EPS 59c; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With lmmersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 30/03/2018 – Macerich Announces Appointment of Peggy Alford to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN & CEO OF MACERICH CO; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.92 TO $4.02, EST. $3.96; 19/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Arthur Coppola to retire; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become CEO of the Macerich Co; 30/04/2018 – Appear Here’s strategic partnership with VC firm Fifth Wall Ventures gives it access to mall owner Macerich; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – O’HERN WILL SUCCEED ARTHUR COPPOLA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold Macerich Company shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 0.15% stake. Northern Corporation reported 1.96M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 28,318 shares. Andra Ap reported 79,800 shares. Farmers And Merchants Inc reported 0% stake. Fjarde Ap holds 33,371 shares. Synovus Corp owns 206 shares. Eii Cap Inc holds 35,374 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.21% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). 11,916 are owned by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Raymond James And Assocs accumulated 5,975 shares. Qs Investors Limited Company holds 0% or 10,395 shares in its portfolio. Grp One Trading L P holds 516 shares. 224,772 were reported by Wells Fargo & Mn.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.39 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by Stephen Andrea M, worth $700,300 on Monday, June 10. O HERN THOMAS E bought $409,850 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Volk Kenneth bought $91,280 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. The insider COPPOLA EDWARD C bought $202,500.

Icon Advisers Inc decreased Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) stake by 5,000 shares to 116,210 valued at $18.15 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tapestry Inc. stake by 19,900 shares and now owns 8,276 shares. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. Cl was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NXP Semiconductors has $12500 highest and $9500 lowest target. $111’s average target is 11.74% above currents $99.34 stock price. NXP Semiconductors had 12 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray given on Tuesday, April 9. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, May 1. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Evercore on Monday, July 29. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, June 12 report. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, June 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31.