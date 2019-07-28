Icon Advisers Has Lifted Boeing Co (BA) Position By $1.41 Million; Bulldog Investors Has Cut By $2.36 Million Its Source Capital (SOR) Position

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased Source Capital Inc (SOR) stake by 28.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 67,435 shares as Source Capital Inc (SOR)’s stock rose 2.96%. The Bulldog Investors Llc holds 169,644 shares with $6.11 million value, down from 237,079 last quarter. Source Capital Inc now has $318.02M valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.37. About 15,112 shares traded or 6.64% up from the average. Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) has declined 1.29% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.72% the S&P500.

Icon Advisers Inc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 90.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Icon Advisers Inc acquired 3,700 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Icon Advisers Inc holds 7,800 shares with $2.98M value, up from 4,100 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $194.14B valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: #BREAKING: A Cubana de Aviacion Boeing 737 crashed on takeoff from Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport on; 10/04/2018 – QATAR AIRWAYS SAYS SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT WITH BOEING BA.N FOR FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS, VALUED AT $1.7 BILLION AT LIST PRICES – STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – BOEING GETS 5 YR $427M DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY CONTRACT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q CORE EPS $3.64, EST. $2.58; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – INTEGRATED BOEING GLOBAL FLEET CARE DEAL FOR SINGAPORE AIRLINES & SCOOT WERE TRANSFERRED TO BOEING ASIA PACIFIC AVIATION SERVICES PTE LTD; 21/03/2018 – Boeing Delivers First 737 MAX 9; 30/04/2018 – BOEING IS SUPPORTING NTSB PROBE INTO SOUTHWEST FLIGHT 1380; 26/03/2018 – IBD: Boeing, GE Likely Winners Of This Massive American Airlines Order; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: No Iranian Jet Deliveries Due This Year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold SOR shares while 8 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.20 million shares or 45.01% more from 3.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Finance accumulated 1,491 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Cap Management Ltd Co invested in 46,128 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 101,733 shares. Mraz Amerine Associate, California-based fund reported 56,713 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 1.02% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 6,435 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 1,316 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Limited Co reported 16,658 shares. Intersect Lc stated it has 2.40M shares. 1,226 are held by Destination Wealth Mgmt. M&R Mngmt Incorporated reported 68 shares. Bulldog Lc reported 2.71% of its portfolio in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Johnson Group invested in 40 shares. Cohen Capital Management holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) for 9,574 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 40,033 shares in its portfolio.

Bulldog Investors Llc increased Nuveen Credit Strategies (JQC) stake by 404,178 shares to 430,778 valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund (NTC) stake by 331,501 shares and now owns 673,877 shares. Blackrock Debt Stat was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 5,779 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. New England Rech & Management reported 2,695 shares. Harbour Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.57% or 2,010 shares. Advisory Network Lc has invested 0.41% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Filament Ltd Liability Com reported 914 shares stake. Naples Global Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 21,188 shares or 2.07% of all its holdings. Ifrah Fincl owns 0.3% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,040 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership invested 0.59% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Oregon-based Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0.2% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 36,810 were reported by World Asset Incorporated. Bridgewater Assocs LP reported 22,860 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Evanson Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0.21% or 2,710 shares in its portfolio. Waters Parkerson Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 11,453 shares. Lafleur And Godfrey Limited Liability reported 28,242 shares or 2.78% of all its holdings.

Icon Advisers Inc decreased Comcast Corporation Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 98,000 shares to 16,700 valued at $668,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 85,783 shares and now owns 11,060 shares. Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) was reduced too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. On Monday, February 11 COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,137 shares. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, May 13 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, July 11. The stock has “Hold” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, March 11. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. Seaport Global maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by UBS. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley.