Icon Advisers Has Increased Its Holding in Ebay (EBAY) by $1.89 Million; Evercore Wealth Management Boosted Its Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $828,742 as Share Value Rose

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Ebay Inc. (EBAY) by 14.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 51,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 401,265 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.90M, up from 350,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Ebay Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $39.89. About 4.75 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 01/05/2018 – For OfferUp’s first seven years in existence, it had Craigslist in its crosshairs. Next up? Taking a shot at stealing business from eBay, as many have tried and failed to do; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT; 02/04/2018 – EBAY: WOMEN 40% OF GLOBAL WORK FORCE IN 2017 VS. 38% IN 2016; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Total of 171M Global Active Buyers; 17/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Walmart, eBay fresh round of talks likely for $12 bn deal with Flipkart; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 18/05/2018 – US companies from JPMorgan Chase to eBay have come under fire from shareholder groups for trying to neuter a campaign to strengthen investor oversight of management; 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL: EBAY CHANGES WILL HAVE SOME IMPACT BUT VERY MANAGABLE; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 36.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 4,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,034 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, up from 11,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $207.7. About 440,891 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Management Co Ca invested in 9.22M shares or 0.25% of the stock. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 1.95M were reported by Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.34% or 1.02 million shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 676 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Troy Asset Management invested in 0.89% or 488,178 shares. Smead Capital Management Inc holds 2.99% or 1.58 million shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Co reported 74,349 shares. 50 are owned by Tortoise Invest Limited Liability Co. Independent Franchise Prns Ltd Liability Partnership reported 10.52 million shares stake. Prudential Public Ltd Company reported 296,435 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 40,000 are owned by Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Company. Weiss Multi has 0.19% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 205,000 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.06% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $996.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 13,591 shares to 45,333 shares, valued at $6.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,813 shares, and cut its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “eBay Making a Comeback? – Nasdaq” on April 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Forgotten Tech Stocks Worth Remembering – Investorplace.com” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon’s Celebrity Collaborations to Boost Prime Day Sales – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Investors Are Paying a Premium for Wayfair – Nasdaq” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is eBay (EBAY) Down 5.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 20,761 shares to 124,305 shares, valued at $35.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 42,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,592 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Solar Energy Has Record Start to 2019 – The Motley Fool” on June 21, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “NextEra Energy assessed as having best-in-class preparedness, according to S&P Global Ratings’ methodology for environmental, social and governance factors – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Solar Stocks Are Taking Investors On a Wild Ride – The Motley Fool” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What We Think About NextEra Energy, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Pay – Yahoo Sports” published on January 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Regulators OK $1.3B FPL settlement on Irma costs – South Florida Business Journal” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian Counsel Inc reported 3,265 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Wagner Bowman Management has invested 0.24% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Whalerock Point Partners Ltd has 5,383 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 13,515 shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.46% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). The Illinois-based Blair William Il has invested 0.07% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas invested 1.74% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Zimmer LP owns 175,940 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cibc Markets owns 186,831 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Cwm Limited stated it has 0.03% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lc has 6.85% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). D E Shaw And reported 157,690 shares. Liberty Cap Mgmt reported 2,408 shares.