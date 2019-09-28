Icon Advisers Has Increased Its Consolidated Edison (ED) Stake; Arrowpoint Asset Management Increased Its Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) Position

Icon Advisers Inc increased Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) stake by 43.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Icon Advisers Inc acquired 7,500 shares as Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Icon Advisers Inc holds 24,600 shares with $2.16 million value, up from 17,100 last quarter. Consolidated Edison Inc. now has $31.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $94.62. About 1.12M shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) stake by 43.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc acquired 954,956 shares as Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA)’s stock rose 4.40%. The Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc holds 3.14 million shares with $104.21M value, up from 2.18 million last quarter. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers now has $4.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.59. About 403,207 shares traded or 10.15% up from the average. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 17/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells US$44+ million of equipment in Fort Worth, TX auction; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros Sells Over $41M of Equipment in Netherlands Auction; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS DEUTSCHE BANK’S CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK WILL BE LED BY RITCHIE; 12/03/2018 – Rene Ritchie: Like Netflix for magazines but, more importantly, quality coverage from generally trusted sources made more; 08/04/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DEPUTY CO-CEO SCHENCK CLOSE TO LEAVING BANK, INVESTMENT BANK TO BE LED BY GARTH RITCHIE; 30/04/2018 – JCPenney, Lionel Ritchie in Collaboration for Bedding and Bath Line; 07/03/2018 – REDLINE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC – BOARD ALSO ANNOUNCED THAT JOAN RITCHIE HAS BEEN APPOINTED CFO; 05/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s Ritchie Is Said to Weigh Leaving Firm This Year; 08/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Is Said to Mull Sewing as CEO, Ritchie Promotion; 05/03/2018 Hometown Source: LWV Edina hosts Mark Ritchie

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) stake by 35,268 shares to 229,764 valued at $34.43 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) stake by 121,000 shares and now owns 55,000 shares. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) was reduced too.

More notable recent Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Will Pay A 0.5% Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “1 Stock to Buy to Protect Against a Recession – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 30, 2019, Fool.ca published: “2 Top Canadian Stocks That Just Increased Dividends by 11% – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s (NYSE:RBA) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers Inc (RBA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers has $4000 highest and $33.5000 lowest target. $36.75’s average target is -7.17% below currents $39.59 stock price. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers had 2 analyst reports since August 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, August 12, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ED shares while 193 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 191.23 million shares or 3.00% more from 185.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va owns 41,965 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0.25% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.02% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Guggenheim Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 101,459 shares. Tobam owns 710,437 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.25% or 689,511 shares. Manchester Mgmt holds 0% or 36 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Raymond James Trust Na holds 15,837 shares. Arrow Fincl has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 3,995 shares. Geller Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.17% or 4,849 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.78 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 0.11% or 1.45M shares in its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associates holds 3,502 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morgan Stanley on utility stocks: what to own, what to avoid – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Con Ed leads utilities in lawsuit over Trump power plant rule – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Utility Stocks for Conservative Investors – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Activision, Nike And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For September 25 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Consolidated Edison has $9800 highest and $8600 lowest target. $90.50’s average target is -4.35% below currents $94.62 stock price. Consolidated Edison had 9 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight” on Monday, September 23. The company was maintained on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Icon Advisers Inc decreased Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) stake by 111,877 shares to 69,136 valued at $5.34M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 8,600 shares and now owns 35,100 shares. Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) was reduced too.