Icon Advisers Has Increased Its Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Position by $990,000; Market Value Rose; North Star Investment Management Cut Landec (LNDC) Holding by $395,100 as Market Valuation Rose

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 29.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 43,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 103,275 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $968,000, down from 147,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $323.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.87. About 101,854 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES YR REV. CONT OPS UP 10%-12%; 24/05/2018 – Landec Nominates Andrew Powell, Nelson Obus to Board; 19/04/2018 – DJ Landec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNDC); 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NOMINATIONS FOLLOW TALKS BETWEEN CO. AND WYNNEFIELD; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q REV. $149.3M, EST. $146.0M (2 EST.); 25/05/2018 – LANDEC – WYNNEFIELD AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF TERMINATION DATE OF LETTER AGREEMENT, OTHER CONDITIONS; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q EPS 58C, EST. 9.0C (2 EST.)

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23M, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $161.42. About 1.02M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/04/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC RISS 5.5% Y/Y; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Market Red Hot, Threatens to Overheat; 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%); 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT; 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table); 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%;; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $866.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Movado Group Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 48,000 shares to 125,350 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petiq Inc by 18,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Since April 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $629,300 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 11 investors sold LNDC shares while 23 reduced holdings. only 20 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 24.70 million shares or 2.87% less from 25.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust reported 338,505 shares. Franklin Res has invested 0.01% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Group owns 15,542 shares. Palouse Capital Mngmt reported 19,196 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 24,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Pacific Ridge Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 1% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 416,292 shares. State Street holds 0% or 574,995 shares. Walthausen Communication Limited stated it has 1.44% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Jpmorgan Chase & Com owns 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 6,714 shares. Signia Cap Management Ltd Liability invested in 4.31% or 369,067 shares. John G Ullman Assocs accumulated 402,725 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 10,234 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 17,649 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 2,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19,400 shares to 18,400 shares, valued at $881,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 114,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,800 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (NYSE:EW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers Tru reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 325,985 shares. Barometer Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 62,300 shares. Beach Counsel Pa has invested 0.41% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Grimes And Com invested in 2,623 shares. Pacifica Investments stated it has 0.27% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). First Manhattan accumulated 42,977 shares or 0.04% of the stock. stated it has 21,340 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership invested in 0.05% or 18,801 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com reported 1.03% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Birch Hill Advsrs Llc holds 0.42% or 34,407 shares. First Natl Com holds 33,551 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation has 0.46% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 12,556 shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.1% or 5,303 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0.46% or 9.77 million shares.