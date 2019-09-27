Icon Advisers Has Increased Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Stake by $1.78 Million as Valuation Rose; Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Upped Its Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $366,265

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 38,312 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35 million, up from 35,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 11.62 million shares traded or 34.82% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL JACKSON’S ESTATE FILES SUIT VS DISNEY, ABC NETWORK; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) by 100.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 21,161 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.56M, up from 10,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $149.09. About 247,921 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Newman Dignan & Sheerar holds 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 17,210 shares. 9,737 were accumulated by Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Corp. The Florida-based Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Grp Llc has invested 0.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northstar Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 14,220 shares. Provise Mngmt Gp Ltd reported 20,162 shares. Js Capital Ltd Company invested 6.62% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gamco Et Al has invested 0.83% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Co reported 273,719 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur accumulated 0.15% or 8,646 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) reported 1.44% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Old Dominion Capital Management holds 1.2% or 24,921 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 42,000 shares. Botty Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,650 shares. Telos Capital Inc reported 40,641 shares. Intrust Bancshares Na stated it has 0.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $227.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (NYSE:SKT) by 22,250 shares to 11,100 shares, valued at $180,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold EEFT shares while 126 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 35.44% less from 72.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudock Group Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Syntal Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has 10,489 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. First Interstate Commercial Bank holds 384 shares. The Virginia-based Chase Counsel Corporation has invested 3.29% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). 73,133 were accumulated by Lord Abbett Ltd Llc. Montag A & Inc has 0.37% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 24,835 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested in 60,763 shares or 0% of the stock. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd has invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). 28,600 are held by Cap Fund. Brant Point Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 21,000 shares or 0.34% of the stock. 2,500 were reported by Telemus Capital Ltd Com. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% stake. Credit Agricole S A invested 0.14% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Crosslink Incorporated reported 198,300 shares stake. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

