Icon Advisers Has Increased By $1.33 Million Its Anthem (ANTM) Holding; Gaslog LTD.HARES (GLOG) SI Increased By 14.32%

Icon Advisers Inc increased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 51.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Icon Advisers Inc acquired 4,700 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Icon Advisers Inc holds 13,800 shares with $3.89M value, up from 9,100 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $61.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $238.75. About 94,485 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX

Gaslog LTD.HARES (NYSE:GLOG) had an increase of 14.32% in short interest. GLOG’s SI was 1.80M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 14.32% from 1.57 million shares previously. With 384,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Gaslog LTD.HARES (NYSE:GLOG)’s short sellers to cover GLOG’s short positions. The SI to Gaslog LTD.HARES’s float is 4.35%. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.51. About 62,963 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 14.04% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 30/05/2018 – GASLOG – GASLOG PARTNERS’ POTENTIAL DROPDOWN PIPELINE TO INCREASE TO 9 LNG CARRIERS WITH CHARTER LENGTH OF 5 YRS OR MORE DUE TO RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL; 21/03/2018 – Partnership to Repay in Full Its $45M Unsecured Term Loan From GasLog; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG – PARTNERSHIP BELIEVES ACQUISITION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG BOOSTS QUARTER DIVIDEND TO 15C/SHR, FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 04/05/2018 – GasLog 1Q Net $42.5M; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million And Repayment Of Intercompany Loan; 12/03/2018 – GASLOG ORDERS A NEWBUILD LNG CARRIER FROM SAMSUNG HEAVY; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG SIGNS 7-YR CENTRICA CHARTER, ORDERS NEWBUILD AT SAMSUNG

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Want To Invest In Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)? Here’s How It Performed Lately – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Forget Anthem; Teladoc Health Is a Better Growth Stock – Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Anthem’s Board Welcomes Ryan Schneider as New Director – Business Wire” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Anthem Cost Troubles Leave It Lagging Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem has $35900 highest and $316 lowest target. $343.67’s average target is 43.95% above currents $238.75 stock price. Anthem had 8 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 26 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $316 target.

More notable recent GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GasLog inks tanker deal with Panama power project – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Based On Its ROE, Is GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Investors Undervaluing GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) By 36%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Dividend Investors Making A Mistake With GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ocean Shipping On Wall Street: The Sound Of Silence – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.