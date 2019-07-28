Icon Advisers Has Decreased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $7.74 Million as Share Price Rose; Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Shareholder Cardinal Capital Management Decreased Stake by $2.83 Million

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 26.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 96,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 273,500 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.10 million, down from 370,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT WILL CUT GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO 12 BCM BY OCTOBER 2022 -STATEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Billings refinery hydrocracker, hydrotreater shut; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS ENDS SPEECH, BEGINS VOTING PROCEDURES; 02/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL; 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO GROW NORTH AM/ASIA MANUFACTURING FIVEFOLD; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS 4 TO 5 FURTHER WELLS PLANNED FOR 2018 – 2020 IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil announces 84 pct increase in P’nyang re; 30/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 13/04/2018 – Exxon Loses Again in Court Attempt to Dodge Climate Change Probe

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 403,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.76 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.91 million, down from 5.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.87. About 14.57M shares traded or 41.68% up from the average. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 41.52% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – DEAL FOR $570 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q EPS 27c; 24/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Ward County Acquisition; 22/04/2018 – DJ Callon Petroleum Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPE); 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 24/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS WARD COUNTY PURCHASE; 13/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 24/05/2018 – CALLON TO BUY PRODUCING OIL, GAS PROPS AND UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 30,896 shares to 791,258 shares, valued at $73.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 75,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Verra Mobility Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CPE shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.23 per share. CPE’s profit will be $45.67 million for 6.09 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Callon Petroleum Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

