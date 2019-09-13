Icon Advisers Has Decreased Cummins (CMI) Holding by $2.92 Million; J Goldman & Company LP Increases Stake in Intl Paper Co (Put) (IP)

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI) by 57.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 17,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 12,450 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, down from 29,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.13. About 778,286 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (Put) (IP) by 52.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 69,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.66 million, up from 131,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Intl Paper Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $42.76. About 3.86 million shares traded or 13.51% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – International Paper: Smurfit Kappa Shareholders Would Hold 15% of Enlarged Company; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit rejects sweetened proposal from International Paper; 16/05/2018 – IP CFO SAYS COMPANY HAS STILL HAD NO ENGAGEMENT FROM SMURFIT; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER – IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS CO HAS UNTIL 6 JUNE, 2018 TO ANNOUNCE WHETHER IT WILL OR WILL NOT MAKE A BINDING OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects International Paper’s Takeover Offer (5); 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SEEN OPENING UP 7 TO 10 PERCENT AFTER REJECTING UNSOLICITED APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER-TRADERS; 16/05/2018 – IP SAYS SMURFIT ‘DEPRIVING SHAREHOLDERS’ OF OPPORTUNITY; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP SKG.l SAYS REJECTED APPROACH COMPRISED OF CASH AND A MINORITY HOLDING IN THE COMBINED BUSINESS; CITES SUPERIOR PROSPECTS AS INDEPENDENT BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa earnings soar as it fights off International Paper interest; 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not ‘must-do deal’ [07:55 BST27 Apr 2018] [Irish Times] []

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aeterna Zentaris Inc by 354,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $59,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 273,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,642 shares, and cut its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct has 0.02% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 12,515 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Company stated it has 207 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 84,928 shares. 300 are held by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Corporation. Heartland Advisors reported 0.02% stake. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 15,541 shares. Bank & Trust stated it has 0.12% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Legal And General Gp Pcl owns 0.07% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 2.80 million shares. 8,579 are held by Fdx Advsr Inc. Orca Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 6,962 shares. 37,702 are owned by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Co. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability invested in 750 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 0.05% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 62,569 shares. Gideon Advisors reported 42,540 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt owns 0% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 1,250 shares.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $605.89 million for 10.75 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carpenter Technology Corporati (NYSE:CRS) by 83,400 shares to 118,356 shares, valued at $5.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp. Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toth Financial Advisory holds 0.01% or 260 shares. Capstone Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 34 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And stated it has 12,223 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 1,666 shares. Beacon Gp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Ajo Limited Partnership reported 0.27% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny holds 0.05% or 1,750 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Harris Assocs Limited Partnership has invested 0.59% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 24,391 are owned by Cipher Cap L P. Aviva Public Ltd Co holds 0.07% or 56,082 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Llc holds 0.1% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 2,634 shares. Parsons Cap Management Inc Ri has invested 0.18% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Com Il invested in 14,092 shares. Citigroup invested 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).