Icon Advisers Has Cut Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Holding by $790,600; Montag A & Associates Boosted Its Holding in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) by $1.82 Million

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (MLNX) by 60.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $521,000, down from 11,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $106.48. About 468,262 shares traded or 1.95% up from the average. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 22/05/2018 – Vault Systems Selects Mellanox and Cumulus Networks to Build a Secure, Scalable, High Performance OpenStack Cloud; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Value Files Proxy to Elect Directors to Mellanox Technologies Board; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS MELLANOX EGM IS ‘UNNECESSARY’; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD- PROPOSES SOLUTION TO ALLOW UNIVERSAL PROXY CARD, PLURALITY VOTING TO BE IMPLEMENTED WHILE HOLDING ANNUAL MEETING AT MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 12/03/2018 – MELLANOX URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE TO USE UNIVERSAL PROXY CARDS; 15/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Will Vote on Governance Proposals Including Establishes Plurality Voting in Board Elections; 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX TO HOLD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MTG OF HOLDERS IN MAY

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 34,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 314,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95M, up from 279,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88M shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 7,880 shares to 82,289 shares, valued at $8.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 6,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,520 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp Com (NYSE:MAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Centurylink Invest Management Com stated it has 67,025 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc (Wy) reported 0.07% stake. 10 reported 3.17% stake. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 680,843 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Com reported 153,730 shares or 2.95% of all its holdings. Plancorp Lc has 17,985 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Com accumulated 192,869 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Optimum Investment Advsr stated it has 93,367 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated reported 334,512 shares. West Virginia-based Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Inc has invested 0.36% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% or 127,874 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Beach Invest Counsel Inc Pa has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 160,173 are owned by Monarch Mgmt.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $996.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3,600 shares to 26,500 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 27,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,327 shares, and has risen its stake in East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles & Equity Research holds 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 6,180 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 6,826 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation holds 44,026 shares. Eagle Glob Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 25,700 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corp has 1.21 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Origin Asset Limited Liability Partnership reported 3,366 shares. Ser Automobile Association reported 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). S Muoio & Ltd Liability reported 12,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 0.06% or 1.62 million shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va has invested 0.08% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Highbridge Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 60,000 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital LP owns 118,030 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Alpine Glob Limited Company owns 15,000 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Gp Ltd holds 0.04% or 196,820 shares. 213,641 are owned by Morgan Stanley.