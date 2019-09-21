Icon Advisers Decreased Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Holding by $329,000; Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Lowered Position in Corning (GLW) by $7.75 Million

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 96.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 234,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 7,745 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $257,000, down from 242,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.76. About 6.37M shares traded or 9.42% up from the average. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Last month, the U.S. banned ZTE from purchasing parts from U.S. companies, including Qualcomm, Corning, and Aphabet’s Google; 24/04/2018 – CORNING 1Q CORE EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES SEGMENT NET SALES OF $745 MLN VS $782 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: ADH Warns of Possible Hepatitis A Exposure to Customers of Corning, Ark., Flash Market/Subway; 15/03/2018 – Breakthrough Innovation in Photonic Technologies Creating a New Paradigm in Electronics Sector; 24/04/2018 – Gorilla Glass maker Corning reports quarterly loss; 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – CORNING FILES FOR 2-PART NOTES OFFERING DUE 2025 AND 2028; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) by 36.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 9,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 16,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $581,000, down from 26,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.11. About 2.94M shares traded or 101.02% up from the average. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5,832 shares to 27,831 shares, valued at $8.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Analysts await Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SNV’s profit will be $155.85 million for 8.94 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Synovus Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.00% EPS growth.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 31,379 shares to 49,199 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 187,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

