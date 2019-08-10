Icon Advisers Cut Its Keycorp New (KEY) Stake by $583,500; Market Valuation Rose; Five9 (FIVN) Share Price Declined While Eam Investors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $372,320

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc. (FIVN) by 13.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 7,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 47,757 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, down from 54,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $61.81. About 643,583 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 6.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 38,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 532,096 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38M, down from 570,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.47. About 6.16M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – KeyCorp: KeyBank Now Offering Zelle in Bank’s Mobile App and Online Banking Experience; 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 02/04/2018 – KeyCorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q EPS 38c; 29/03/2018 – KeyCorp: Acquired Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. as Part of 2016 Merger With First Niagara Fincl Group; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Expense $1

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icad Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 85,679 shares to 311,900 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 262,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 863,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Upland Software Inc..

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $996.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 11,000 shares to 26,400 shares, valued at $820,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,989 shares, and has risen its stake in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $477.81M for 8.58 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.