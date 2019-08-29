Icon Advisers Boosted Its Position in Metlife (MET) by $1.57 Million as Share Value Rose; Autozone (AZO) Shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Trimmed Stake by $3.92 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 86.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 3,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 578 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $592,000, down from 4,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $16.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1113.71. About 216,452 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Metlife Inc. (MET) by 259.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 37,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 51,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 14,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $44.13. About 4.20M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 17/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are `Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 08/05/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL -AGREED TO SELL ABOUT 1.33 PCT SHAREHOLDING IN PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 1.34 BLN RUPEES; 15/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 04/05/2018 – Moody’s withdraws General American Life’s Aa3 financial strength rating on merger into Metropolitan Tower Life; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadl; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Preferred Shares Series E ‘BBB’; 20/04/2018 – MetLife Names Susan Greenwell as Head of Global Government Relations; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.42-SHR, FROM $0.40, EST. $0.40; 22/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – ON TRACK TO RETURN APPROXIMATELY $5 BLN OF CAPITAL TO CO’S SHAREHOLDERS IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LEGACY BUSINESS SALES LIKELY TO INCREASE FURTHER FOR NORTH AMERICAN LIFE INSURERS

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26 million for 12.81 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 1.23M shares to 3.64 million shares, valued at $11.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnx Resources Corporation by 43,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $996.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 54,092 shares to 21,999 shares, valued at $5.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ralph Lauren Corporation Class (NYSE:RL) by 2,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,600 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

