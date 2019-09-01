Icm Asset Management Upped Position in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) by $663,130; Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Holding in Texas Capital Bancshare (TCBI) Has Cut as Shares Declined

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshare (TCBI) by 29.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 18,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% . The institutional investor held 44,016 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, down from 62,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.88. About 319,266 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 31.34% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack; 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge; 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M; 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) by 27.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 51,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 237,730 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30 million, up from 186,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.21. About 253,526 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c; 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD); 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 02/05/2018 – Modine Provides Spring Maintenance Checklist for HVAC Equipment; 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold MOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.54 million shares or 0.29% more from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Finance Advsr holds 381 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase owns 86,935 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Snow Cap LP accumulated 280,077 shares. Prudential Financial Inc owns 393,701 shares. 14,728 are owned by Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corporation. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Co invested in 219,247 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 42,910 are owned by Tudor Et Al. Cubic Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 23,850 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 461,044 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Oarsman Capital invested in 175,524 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Incorporated reported 61,505 shares. Sei Investments Co holds 0% or 547 shares in its portfolio. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Moreover, Pnc Fincl has 0% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Johnson Gru Inc holds 0% or 350 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $44,488 activity.

Analysts await Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.54 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.65 per share. TCBI’s profit will be $77.46 million for 8.75 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TCBI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 46.41 million shares or 2.98% less from 47.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Management Llc owns 0.02% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 97,270 shares. Fiera Cap Corp has invested 0.01% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Tiaa Cref Management Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.01% or 336,528 shares in its portfolio. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 9,615 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 2,984 shares. Shine Invest Advisory, a Colorado-based fund reported 88 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0% or 318 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation reported 763,360 shares stake. 82,017 were reported by Manufacturers Life Comm The. Moreover, Amer Int Group Inc Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 100,381 shares. Moreover, Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Amalgamated Bancorp reported 11,153 shares. Moreover, Paragon Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,490 activity.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Fuel Services Cor (NYSE:INT) by 13,190 shares to 78,820 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 16,459 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Adtran Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN).