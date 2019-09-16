Icm Asset Management Upped Its City Office Reit (CIO) Position by $587,400; Share Value Rose; Buckle (The) (BKE) Position Held by Rk Asset Management Llc

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in City Office Reit Inc. (CIO) by 70.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 53,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% . The institutional investor held 129,580 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55 million, up from 76,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $551.29M market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.9. About 537,962 shares traded or 22.45% up from the average. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q FFO 28c/Shr; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 2022; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY AFFO PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.18; 21/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY SHR $1.24; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Rev $31.5M; 09/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – PROCEEDS FROM SALE WILL BE USED TO REPAY ABOUT $32.1 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New C$250 M Unsecured Credit Facility; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New $250 Million Unsecured Credit Facility; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – REPLACED ITS EXISTING SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH A NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Buckle Inc (The) (BKE) by 217.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 253,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.45% . The institutional investor held 369,868 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.40M, up from 116,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Buckle Inc (The) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $999.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.3. About 347,559 shares traded. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 11.03% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE MARCH COMP SALES DOWN 1.1% VS. EST. DOWN 3.5% :BKE US; 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE INC – NET SALES FOR 9-WEEK FISCAL PERIOD ENDED APRIL 7, 2018 DECREASED 2.2 PERCENT TO $146.3 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Buckle Inc April Net Sales Decreased 6.5% to $58.6M; 26/04/2018 – GRANDE WEST TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC BUS.V SAYS DANIAL BUCKLE APPOINTED CFO; 08/03/2018 – BUCKLE INC BKE.N FEBRUARY SALES ROSE 2 PCT TO $64 MLN; 08/04/2018 – Trump Predicts China Will Be First to Buckle in Trade Dispute; 25/05/2018 – BUCKLE 1Q EPS 38C, EST. 37C (2 EST.); 25/05/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income; 08/03/2018 – Buckle Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – BUCKLE INC – COMPARABLE STORE NET SALES, FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, FOR 4-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MARCH 3 DECREASED 5.3 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold BKE shares while 38 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 31.60 million shares or 1.04% less from 31.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 112,795 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 54,619 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Ltd has 0% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Next Group reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated has 194,968 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% or 19,167 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2,220 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brandywine Glob Invest Lc reported 165,489 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 173,064 shares. Alberta Invest Mgmt owns 65,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sprott Inc holds 220,000 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 10,600 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has 0% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 12 investors sold CIO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 28.10 million shares or 2.52% less from 28.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Voya Investment Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 19,408 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 422,353 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0% or 13,354 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Com reported 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Co reported 6,396 shares stake. Ajo LP invested 0.03% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Morgan Stanley owns 104,106 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 0% or 25,386 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has 95,622 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 41,542 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 12,936 shares. Icm Asset Mngmt Incorporated Wa holds 129,580 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation has 0% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). 159,341 are owned by Parametric Portfolio.