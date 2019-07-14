Icm Asset Management Stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Has Boosted by $663,130 as Stock Value Declined; Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Market Value Rose While Resolution Capital LTD Has Decreased by $15.01 Million Its Holding

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) by 27.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 51,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.07% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 237,730 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30 million, up from 186,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $724.38M market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $14.28. About 236,414 shares traded or 18.58% up from the average. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 24.48% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 02/05/2018 – Modine Provides Spring Maintenance Checklist for HVAC Equipment; 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 43.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 833,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.45M, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.2. About 4.53M shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 7.39% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.82% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: MacKenzie Offer Below the $18.54/Share Host Hotels Close March 7; 16/05/2018 – Japanese Investors Buy DDR, Weatherford; Sell Host Hotels: 13F; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: Mini-Tender Offers Seek Less Than 5% of Outstanding Equity; 19/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts LP CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ADDED MAR, PLD, WYNN, HST IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.67 TO $1.73, EST. $1.67; 09/03/2018 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Mini Tender” Offer by Certain Affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management, LP; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q AFFO/SHR 43C, EST. 39C

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $597,559 activity. Wollenberg Scott D sold 35,334 shares worth $542,363. Shares for $44,488 were bought by Appel Dennis P on Friday, March 22.

More notable recent Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon 5G Mobility Service and Motorola 5G smartphone are here – GlobeNewswire” on March 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Says It’s Exploring Strategic Alternatives for Automotive Business – StreetInsider.com” published on January 29, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Consider These New ETFs In A Megatrend Search – MarketWatch” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mega auto alliances could pressure suppliers – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold MOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.54 million shares or 0.29% more from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 23,850 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 10,482 shares. First Mercantile Trust has 8,112 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Com reported 567,786 shares stake. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 1.63M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.08% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Cornercap Counsel reported 48,895 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Perritt Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.12% or 22,400 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Equity Research stated it has 61,505 shares. Penn Cap has 697,979 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 17,798 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 56,532 shares. D E Shaw And invested 0.01% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Natl Bank Of America Corp De, North Carolina-based fund reported 170,933 shares.

Analysts await Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.54 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.54 per share. HST’s profit will be $400.07 million for 8.43 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93 billion and $3.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 1.02 million shares to 7.36 million shares, valued at $230.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR) by 642,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

More notable recent Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call to be Held on May 2, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) CEO James Risoleo on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RHP Vs. HST: A Hotel REIT For Every Market – Seeking Alpha” on October 05, 2018. More interesting news about Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hotel REIT RevPAR growth to `remain muted,’ Capital One says – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces the Closing of the Sale of the Westin New York Grand Central Hotel – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 10, 2019.