Icm Asset Management Raised Its Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) Holding by $1.16 Million; Stock Value Declined; Essex Financial Services Stake in Idexx Labs (IDXX) Has Lifted by $306,402

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) by 105.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 144,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 282,300 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, up from 137,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Acco Brands Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $803.44 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.87. About 330,921 shares traded. ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) has declined 30.59% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ACCO News: 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands 1Q EPS 9c; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 7C; 09/05/2018 – Foap Expands Service Offering: Adds Video Creation to its Popular Missions Technology Platform; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades ACCO Brands To ‘BB’; Otlk Stable; 16/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.33 TO $1.37, EST. $1.35; 28/03/2018 – Acco Brands Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.33-Adj EPS $1.37; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACCO Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACCO); 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 91.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 1,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,874 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643,000, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $277.55. About 5,353 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING

More notable recent ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ACCO Brands Corporation’s (NYSE:ACCO) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Kensington’s SD7000 Surface Pro Docking Station Hits Shelves with Rave Reviews/Awards – Business Wire” published on January 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “ACCO Brands Corporation Named One of America’s Safest Companies – PR Newswire” on January 18, 2018. More interesting news about ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ACCO Brands to acquire GOBA Internacional for ~$31M – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why ACCO Brands Corp. Stock Plunged Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IDEXX (IDXX) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, EPS Guidance Up – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IDEXX Laboratories Continues To Grow, But It’s Too Expensive To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Top 8 Tech Stocks of 2019 (So Far) – Investorplace.com” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IDEXX Labs chief on medical leave after bike mishap – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “It’s the Market Cap Game: Play Along and Guess What These Companies Are Worth – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,863 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Stephens Invest Mngmt Grp Llc holds 1.23% or 270,239 shares. Cwm Limited Co stated it has 0% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Bamco New York has invested 3.81% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). House Limited invested 0.04% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Royal London Asset Management Ltd invested in 36,969 shares or 0% of the stock. First Interstate National Bank owns 450 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sandhill Prtnrs Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 54,528 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited accumulated 3 shares or 0% of the stock. 24,800 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Rock Springs Cap Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.07% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 18,533 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 200 shares. Moreover, Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 13,476 shares. United Ser Automobile Association owns 0.04% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 75,450 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $9.56 million activity. Kingsley Lawrence D bought $501,875 worth of stock or 2,405 shares. TWIGGE GIOVANI sold 997 shares worth $208,454.