Icm Asset Management Maintains Stake in City Office Reit (CIO); As America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) Stock Price Declined, Holder Dalton Investments Trimmed Position

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in City Office Reit Inc. (CIO) by 70.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 53,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% . The institutional investor held 129,580 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55 million, up from 76,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.13M market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.38. About 366,536 shares traded. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 01/05/2018 – City Office REIT Company Marketing Set By Janney for May. 8; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Rev $31.5M; 08/05/2018 – City Office REIT at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q EPS $1.24; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY SHR $1.24; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY CONTAINS ACCORDION FEATURE ALLOWING FOR POTENTIAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF UP TO $500 MLN; 09/03/2018 City Office REIT Announces Sale of Washington Group Plaza Property for $86.5 Million; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New $250 Million Unsecured Credit Facility; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q FFO 28c/Shr; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 2022

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 45,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The hedge fund held 292,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26M, down from 337,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in America Movil Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $14.55. About 1.25 million shares traded. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL CEO HAJJ SAYS TO OFFER NEXT GENERATION 4.5G NETWORK IN 76 CITIES BY END OF 2018; 20/03/2018 – America Movil plans up to 3 bln pesos in share buybacks; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAYS STILL TALKING TO MEXICO TELECOM REGULATOR ABOUT POSSIBILITY OF TV LICENSE; 05/03/2018 Mexico regulator approves America Movil fixed-line separation plan; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.4B VS EST. MXN253.4B; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q LOSS MXN11.30B; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q OPER INCOME MXN28.56B; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q NET INCOME MXN18.09B; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.42B, EST. MXN253.36B; 09/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV AMX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21

Analysts await America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 13.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.3 per share. AMX’s profit will be $1.12B for 10.70 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.55% EPS growth.