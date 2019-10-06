Icm Asset Management Lowered Its Holding in Sunpower Corp. (SPWR) by $831,050 as Share Value Rose; Monetta Financial Services Has Lowered Position in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) as Stock Value Rose

Monetta Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetta Financial Services Inc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 33,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00 million, down from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $29.01. About 34.61M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 25/04/2018 – AMD 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 9.0C; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL FUND EXITED AMD, LUV, ABX, IRBT, MOS IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: ASRock Rumored To Enter Graphics Card Market As AMD-Exclusive Partner; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 23/05/2018 – Wet AMD Pipeline Insight Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – AMD: Cryptocurrency-related Revenue Rose In First Quarter, But Headed For Decline — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Massive Growth in Internet of Things (IoT) Market Evidenced by Skyrocketing Number of Connected Devices; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – INVESTIGATING CTS LABS REPORT, WHICH CO GOT, TO UNDERSTAND METHODOLOGY & MERIT OF FINDINGS

Icm Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Sunpower Corp. (SPWR) by 81.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc sold 83,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 63.04% . The institutional investor held 19,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $206,000, down from 102,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Sunpower Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.55. About 4.26 million shares traded or 36.75% up from the average. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has risen 72.42% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWR News: 16/03/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP SPWR.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $8; 28/03/2018 – SUNPOWER LETTERS OF CREDIT MAY REMAIN OUTSTANDING AFTER AMEND; 08/05/2018 – SunPower 1Q Rev $391.9M; 16/03/2018 – NORTH AMERICAN ALTERNATIVE ENERGY: UBS EXPECT US SOLAR INSTALLATIONS TO ACCELERATE FROM 9.9GW IN 2018 TO 14.7GW IN 2020 DRIVEN BY 2020 DEMAND MANDATES; 16/03/2018 – NORTH AMERICAN ALTERNATIVE ENERGY: UBS SAYS PREFERRED NAMES ARE COMPANIES WITH DIFFERENTIATED PRODUCTS & ZERO DEBT THAT CAN THRIVE THROUGH-OUT THE CYCLE; 16/05/2018 – SunPower by Stellar Solar Celebrating 20 Years in Business in 2018; 30/05/2018 – SunPower by Stellar Solar’s Latest Episode of “Solar Cribs” Features a Military Veteran Family in Escondido, California; 31/05/2018 – PowerOptions, SunPower Offer Cutting-Edge Solar-Plus-Storage Program Bringing Savings and Opportunity to Nonprofits, Public Ent; 08/05/2018 – SunPower 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 16/03/2018 – SunPower likely to expand U.S. manufacturing as tariffs weigh

Analysts await Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.1 per share. AMD’s profit will be $163.06M for 48.35 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 275.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, up 78.79% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by SunPower Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.08% EPS growth.

