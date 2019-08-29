Icm Asset Management Lifted Position in Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) by $1.16 Million as Stock Rose; Telemus Capital Has Upped Its Stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) as Share Price Declined

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) by 105.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 144,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.63% . The institutional investor held 282,300 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, up from 137,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Acco Brands Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $917.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 202,709 shares traded. ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) has declined 28.09% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ACCO News: 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.33-Adj EPS $1.37; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.33 TO $1.37, EST. $1.35; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 03/04/2018 – ZoomEssence, Inc. Expands Culinary Innovation Naming Jeff Stopa Research Chef and Duncan Fader Vice President of Strategic Acco; 21/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACCO Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACCO); 28/03/2018 – Acco Brands Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades ACCO Brands To ‘BB’; Otlk Stable

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 33.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 2,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 9,691 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, up from 7,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $201.45. About 763,590 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE ISSUES WARNING ABOUT POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK ON STATE BODIES AND PRIVATE COMPANIES AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN KIEV; 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 01/05/2018 – Plant Prefab Completes New Prefabricated Residence in Palo Alto; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 3,466 shares to 3,865 shares, valued at $679,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,805 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Incorporated owns 60,168 shares. Brandywine Managers Lc invested in 1,100 shares. Hrt Financial Lc reported 922 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And owns 0.19% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 593,669 shares. Stifel Corporation has invested 0.07% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Private Advisor Gru Ltd accumulated 5,896 shares. Hills State Bank & Com holds 0.47% or 7,114 shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 1,063 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 13,059 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Waddell & Reed Inc, a Kansas-based fund reported 437,531 shares. Trust Investment stated it has 0.94% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Thornburg Investment has 743 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.46% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Carroll Financial Associate reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

