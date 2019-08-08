Icm Asset Management Lifted Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Stake by $663,130 as Shares Declined; As Merck & Co (MRK) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Strategic Advisors Cut by $1.43 Million Its Position

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) by 27.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 51,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 237,730 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30 million, up from 186,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $559.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.02. About 55,334 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.); 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD); 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 44.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 17,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 21,226 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 38,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $84.71. About 2.88M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 06/04/2018 – IGNORE: MERCK KGAA EVOBRUTINIB STUDY RESULTS REPORTED MAR. 7; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 021067 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 05/04/2018 – HCL TECHNOLOGIES LTD HCLT.NS ACQUIRES LIFE SCIENCES AND CONSUMER SERVICES PROVIDER C3l SOLUTIONS FROM MERCK & CO INC; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 first-line NSCLC I/O showdown in NEJM $MRK Keynote-189

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ark Innovation Etf by 14,881 shares to 39,524 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S Bancorp Del New (NYSE:USB) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $55,196 activity. $99,684 worth of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) shares were sold by Moore Larry Oscar.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold MOD shares while 48 reduced holdings.