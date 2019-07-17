Icm Asset Management Lifted Its Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) Holding by $1.16 Million; As Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) Shares Rose, Eventide Asset Management Decreased by $330,000 Its Stake

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) by 105.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 144,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 282,300 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 137,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Acco Brands Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $795.27M market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.79. About 281,056 shares traded. ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) has declined 30.59% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ACCO News: 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands 1Q EPS 9c; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 09/05/2018 – Foap Expands Service Offering: Adds Video Creation to its Popular Missions Technology Platform; 29/03/2018 – ACCO BRANDS STARTS QTR DIV PROGRAMME, WITH DIV OF $0.06/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 03/04/2018 – ZoomEssence, Inc. Expands Culinary Innovation Naming Jeff Stopa Research Chef and Duncan Fader Vice President of Strategic Acco; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades ACCO Brands To ‘BB’; Otlk Stable; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACCO Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACCO)

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.66 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pattern Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.21. About 331,783 shares traded. Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) has risen 19.08% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGI News: 17/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PATTERN ENERGY ENTERS AGREEMENT TO SELL OPERATIONS IN CHILE; 10/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Group 1Q EPS $1.32; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY CEO MIKE GARLAND SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY TO SELL OPS IN CHILE TO ARROYO ENERGY AFFILIATES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pattern Energy Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEGI); 24/04/2018 – Pattern Energy Short-Interest Ratio Rises 58% to 13 Days; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY TO CONSIDER POTENTIAL M&A OPPORTUNITIES IN 2Q; 11/04/2018 – Pattern Energy Completes 147-Megawatt Wind Farm in Quebec; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY ENTERS PACT TO SELL OPS IN CHILE

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $25,340 activity.

Analysts await Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 52.94% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.34 per share. PEGI’s profit will be $15.72 million for 36.27 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.31 actual EPS reported by Pattern Energy Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -151.61% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold PEGI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 77.28 million shares or 1.55% less from 78.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life The reported 0% of its portfolio in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co owns 2,900 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank stated it has 151,949 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rare owns 1.62% invested in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) for 1.08M shares. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 16,501 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny, a New York-based fund reported 700 shares. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). National Bank Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 0.01% or 1.65M shares. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 211,209 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Lpl Fin Limited Liability Corp accumulated 51,102 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 53,934 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division holds 0.01% or 18,430 shares. Blair William And Il reported 13,900 shares. Beach Mngmt Limited Liability holds 164,794 shares.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 61,000 shares to 111,000 shares, valued at $22.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 224,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 499,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp.

