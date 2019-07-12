Icm Asset Management Increases Position in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD); Moodys (MCO) Shareholder Meritage Group LP Has Lowered Its Stake

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) by 27.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 51,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.07% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 237,730 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 186,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $710.80M market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 79,627 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 24.48% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.61M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $203.27. About 153,988 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades To A1 From A2 Special Tax Rating For St. Clair County, Al; Affirms Aa2 Issuer Rating; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 Rating To West Contra Costa Usd’s (CA) 2018 Series D, E And Federally Taxable Refunding Go Bonds; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 To Decatur Isd’s, Tx Go Bonds; 21/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Georgia’s Credit Profile Balances High Growth Against External Financing Vulnerability; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Astaldi To Caa1, Outlook Negative; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s places the Ba2 CFR of lnterval Acquisition on review for downgrade following proposed acquisition by Marriott; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Removes The Ratings On Certain Cusips Of Payne County Independent School District 56 (Perkins-Tryon), Ok, Combined Purpose Building Bonds Of 2018; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Texas Health Resources’ (TX) Aa2; Outlook Stable; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Safilo’s To B1; Stable Outlook; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold MOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.54 million shares or 0.29% more from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $597,559 activity. The insider Wollenberg Scott D sold 35,334 shares worth $542,363. Another trade for 3,180 shares valued at $44,488 was bought by Appel Dennis P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 EPS, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $371.31 million for 26.19 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61B and $4.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 8,872 shares to 2.72M shares, valued at $307.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 103,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 985,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).