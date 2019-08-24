Icm Asset Management Increased Its Position in Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) as Stock Rose; Popular (BPOP) Holder Kepos Capital LP Has Decreased Holding as Market Value Rose

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) by 105.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 144,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.63% . The institutional investor held 282,300 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, up from 137,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Acco Brands Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 707,619 shares traded or 11.15% up from the average. ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) has declined 28.09% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ACCO News: 16/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.33-Adj EPS $1.37; 22/03/2018 S&P REVISES ACCO BRANDS CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades ACCO Brands To ‘BB’; Otlk Stable; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands 1Q EPS 9c; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Foap Expands Service Offering: Adds Video Creation to its Popular Missions Technology Platform

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 23.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 15,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 49,007 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, down from 64,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $51.02. About 619,391 shares traded or 33.13% up from the average. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 23/05/2018 – POPULAR REPORTS EARLY TERMINATION OF FDIC SHARED-LOSS PACTS; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.89%, EST. 3.89%; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $393.0 MLN VS $362.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net $91.3M; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 09/04/2018 – Popular Community Bank Changes Name to Popular; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net Interest Income $393; 23/05/2018 – Popular Announces Early Termination of FDIC Shared-Loss Agreements; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q EPS 89c

Analysts await Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 18.84% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.38 per share. BPOP’s profit will be $158.50 million for 7.78 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Popular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

