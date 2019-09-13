Icm Asset Management Increased Holding in City Office Reit (CIO) by $587,400; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Farallon Capital Management Lowered Position by $49.60 Million

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in City Office Reit Inc. (CIO) by 70.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 53,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% . The institutional investor held 129,580 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55 million, up from 76,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $546.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.76. About 467,920 shares traded or 9.42% up from the average. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 08/05/2018 – City Office REIT at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES COMPANY’S BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN; 01/05/2018 – City Office REIT Company Marketing Set By Janney for May. 8; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – REPLACED ITS EXISTING SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH A NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY CONTAINS ACCORDION FEATURE ALLOWING FOR POTENTIAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF UP TO $500 MLN; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY AFFO PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.18; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q EPS $1.24; 21/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Rev $31.5M; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New C$250 M Unsecured Credit Facility

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 22.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 372,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $168.46M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $136.93. About 13.05M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold CIO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 28.10 million shares or 2.52% less from 28.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Dubuque Commercial Bank And Tru invested in 0.29% or 148,560 shares. 2.98 million are owned by Blackrock. Kennedy Capital accumulated 0.13% or 445,049 shares. Silvercrest Asset Gp Ltd holds 0.05% or 422,353 shares. Aperio Gp Lc reported 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Bancorp Of America De invested in 28,972 shares or 0% of the stock. Washington-based Icm Asset Management Incorporated Wa has invested 1.15% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Fifth Third Bankshares holds 0% or 1,600 shares. Voya Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Wespac Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 128,278 shares. 87,889 were accumulated by Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 308,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp, New York-based fund reported 41,542 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc reported 95,622 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullinan Associate owns 262,526 shares. Lifeplan Financial Group Inc owns 2,912 shares. Strategic Advisors Llc holds 4.12% or 80,814 shares. Old Point Trust N A holds 4.48% or 65,626 shares in its portfolio. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price reported 89,048 shares. Illinois-based Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). West Chester Capital accumulated 9,744 shares. Highstreet Asset holds 0.9% or 138,944 shares in its portfolio. Overbrook Management Corporation holds 92,561 shares or 2.56% of its portfolio. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0.49% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schwartz Counsel owns 0.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11,350 shares. Moreover, Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc has 2.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 169,934 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia reported 2.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership owns 40,724 shares. Nbw Ltd Llc reported 74,531 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.