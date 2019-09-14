Icm Asset Management Increased City Office Reit (CIO) Stake by $587,400; As Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Market Valuation Rose, Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Lifted Holding by $51.66 Billion

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in City Office Reit Inc. (CIO) by 70.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 53,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% . The institutional investor held 129,580 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55 million, up from 76,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $545.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 603,000 shares traded or 37.25% up from the average. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 09/03/2018 City Office REIT Announces Sale of Washington Group Plaza Property for $86.5 Million; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY CONTAINS ACCORDION FEATURE ALLOWING FOR POTENTIAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF UP TO $500 MLN; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 2022; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC QTRLY CORE FFO $0.28 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE; 21/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New C$250 M Unsecured Credit Facility; 04/04/2018 – NJ Governor: Governor Murphy Announces That Ørsted Will Establish Atlantic City Office and Begin Local Hiring; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES COMPANY’S BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN; 01/05/2018 – City Office REIT Company Marketing Set By Janney for May. 8; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY AFFO PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.18

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) by 45.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 1.34M shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 4.30M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $165.27 billion, up from 2.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 7.64 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Bancorp accumulated 0.05% or 157,094 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.19% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Nomura Holding reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Bp Pcl owns 443,000 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 8.28M shares. Ameritas Partners Incorporated stated it has 14,182 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pggm Investments invested in 943,360 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability holds 12,401 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Gru Llp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 857,707 shares. Tcw Gp owns 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 16,223 shares. Wellington Shields Lc holds 21,923 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Ftb reported 1,090 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Perkins Coie Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 33 shares. Spark Invest Mngmt Limited reported 44,100 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.27% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $140239.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 5,058 shares to 375,355 shares, valued at $26.75 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.37M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 12 investors sold CIO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 28.10 million shares or 2.52% less from 28.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 15,140 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup reported 0% stake. 128,278 are held by Wespac Advisors Ltd Com. Atlantic Union Bancorp Corporation stated it has 166,816 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 48,150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marathon Asset Mgmt Lp owns 0.48% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 100,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 13,140 shares. Minnesota-based White Pine Ltd Com has invested 0.34% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Bard Associate reported 107,189 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc holds 0.07% or 22,600 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 159,341 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.01% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 308,000 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability holds 0% or 13,411 shares in its portfolio. Legg Mason has invested 2.74% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated stated it has 42,263 shares.