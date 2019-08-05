Icm Asset Management Holding In Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Was Has Raised; Beddow Capital Management Has Increased Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by $935,600

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) by 27.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 51,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 237,730 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 186,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $561.55M market cap company. The stock increased 7.79% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $11.07. About 746,546 shares traded or 211.64% up from the average. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 273.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 11,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 15,967 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 4,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $65.35. About 9.65M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 12/03/2018 – Global Anti-Parkinson’s Drugs Market 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2013-2022) – Major Players Abbvie, Mylan Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Novartis are Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WOMEN IN STUDY WILL CONTINUE IN EITHER POST-TREATMENT FOLLOW-UP OR A BLINDED SIX-MONTH EXTENSION STUDY; 10/04/2018 – ABBV,NBIX: FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF NDA; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 59,847 shares. Avalon Advsrs Llc invested 0.43% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Allsquare Wealth Limited, New York-based fund reported 550 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 10,714 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Bbr Lc, New York-based fund reported 40,991 shares. Linscomb & Williams Inc stated it has 63,274 shares. Cambridge Trust holds 0.19% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 39,175 shares. Clean Yield Gru stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Zwj Counsel Incorporated owns 30,615 shares. Kbc Nv invested 0.37% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 38,155 are held by Cornercap Investment Counsel. Annex Advisory Limited Liability holds 19,186 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Violich Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 130,329 shares or 2.66% of the stock. New York-based Meyer Handelman has invested 0.4% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Roberts Glore & Incorporated Il accumulated 25,216 shares.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61 million and $182.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Investor Ab ‘B’ (IVSBF) by 35,925 shares to 221,650 shares, valued at $9.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) by 94,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,424 shares, and cut its stake in Dawson Geophysical Company (TGE).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold MOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.54 million shares or 0.29% more from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 23,850 shares. Oarsman Capital Inc stated it has 1.16% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Citigroup reported 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Moreover, Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 951,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust Communication, Tennessee-based fund reported 8,112 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 214,700 shares. Granahan Inv Management Inc Ma holds 956,954 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% stake. James Invest has invested 0.03% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.01% or 11,762 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 59,500 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 56,532 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 99,582 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $597,559 activity. 6,600 shares valued at $99,684 were sold by Moore Larry Oscar on Tuesday, February 12. Appel Dennis P had bought 3,180 shares worth $44,488 on Friday, March 22.