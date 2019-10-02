Icm Asset Management Holding in City Office Reit (CIO) Raised by $587,400; Greatmark Investment Partners Decreased Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in City Office Reit Inc. (CIO) by 70.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 53,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% . The institutional investor held 129,580 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55 million, up from 76,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $564.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.25. About 148,374 shares traded. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 08/05/2018 – City Office REIT at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC QTRLY CORE FFO $0.28 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE; 04/04/2018 – NJ Governor: Governor Murphy Announces That Ørsted Will Establish Atlantic City Office and Begin Local Hiring; 21/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY SHR $1.24; 01/05/2018 – City Office REIT Company Marketing Set By Janney for May. 8; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY AFFO PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.18; 09/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – PROCEEDS FROM SALE WILL BE USED TO REPAY ABOUT $32.1 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Net $47.1M; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q FFO 28c/Shr

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 3,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 139,701 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.71M, down from 143,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $134.09. About 14.79 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold CIO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 28.10 million shares or 2.52% less from 28.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marathon Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Parametric Associates Limited Liability has 0% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 159,341 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 115,115 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Fincl Llc has invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Ameritas Ptnrs invested in 0% or 2,990 shares. 422,353 were reported by Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc. Nomura Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). 2.12 million are held by Lsv Asset. Moreover, First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership has 0% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Avenir holds 152,575 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 518,794 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation New York has invested 0.23% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% or 308,000 shares. Raymond James Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 28,970 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Woodstock owns 223,778 shares. St Germain D J Company accumulated 37,274 shares. Third Point Limited Liability Corp reported 600,000 shares. Williams Jones & Assocs Limited Liability Company reported 935,878 shares. Glovista Invests Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fire Grp Inc holds 15,000 shares. Hills Bank Trust Communication stated it has 2.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Strategic Wealth Advsrs Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co holds 1.31% or 128,706 shares. Brown Limited Liability Company owns 32,149 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. First Bancshares Of Mount Dora Invest Svcs invested in 3.43% or 55,621 shares. Leonard Green And Limited Partnership has invested 1.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). E&G Limited Partnership reported 11,353 shares. Renaissance Investment Grp Ltd Liability Com invested in 90,374 shares or 4.52% of the stock. Moreover, Sandhill Capital Lc has 0.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Buckhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Com reported 92,641 shares stake.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $334.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Enhanced Low Duration Active Etf (LDUR) by 18,220 shares to 22,610 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kohls Corp Com (NYSE:KSS) by 11,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC).