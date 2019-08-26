Icm Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake in Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) by $1.16 Million; Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Increased Its Position in Trinity Industries (TRN) by $13.13 Million

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) by 21.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 625,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The institutional investor held 3.58 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.86M, up from 2.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Trinity Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.85% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $16.28. About 1.24M shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 07/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Trinity Mirror PLC (TNI.LN) Now RCH.LN; 02/04/2018 – Former NYC Economic Development Corp Executive Joins Trinity; 25/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC TRN.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.20 TO $1.40 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinity Bank National Association, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYBT); 25/05/2018 – GATX, TRINITY RAIL AMEND SUPPLY PACT TO EXTEND TO DEC. 31, 2023; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – JEREMY PAUL EGERTON HOBBINS WILL RESIGN AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Industries Sees 2018 EPS $1.20-EPS $1.40; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 22/03/2018 – AndMark and Trinity Continue their Expansion into Georgia

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) by 105.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 144,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.63% . The institutional investor held 282,300 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 137,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Acco Brands Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 733,231 shares traded or 14.39% up from the average. ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) has declined 28.09% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ACCO News: 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – ACCO BRANDS STARTS QTR DIV PROGRAMME, WITH DIV OF $0.06/SHR; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands 1Q EPS 9c; 03/04/2018 – ZoomEssence, Inc. Expands Culinary Innovation Naming Jeff Stopa Research Chef and Duncan Fader Vice President of Strategic Acco; 28/03/2018 – Acco Brands Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 7C

More notable recent ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “ACCO Brands Corporation Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “ACCO Brands Corporation Announces Additional $100 Million Share Repurchase Authorization – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “ACCO Brands’ GBC® Launches the Revolutionary Fotonâ„¢ 30 Laminator: Where Time-Saving Efficiency Meets High-Tech – PRNewswire” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

More notable recent Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Trinity Industries’s (NYSE:TRN) Painful 56% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Run Away from CSX Stock as It Comes Way off the Rails – Investorplace.com” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Is Weighed Down By Its Debt Load – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Trinity Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:TRN) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With A 4.9% Return On Equity, Is Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

