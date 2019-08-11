Icm Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) by $663,130; Broadwood Capital Position in Biotime (BTX) Has Increased by $3.76 Million

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.06% . The hedge fund held 33.73 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19M, up from 29.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.0701 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9199. About 694,268 shares traded or 47.11% up from the average. BioTime, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 40.74% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 13/03/2018 – BioTime Submits CE Mark Application for European Approval of Renevia(R); 07/03/2018 – BIOTIME REPORTS DSMB OK TO PROCEED TO COHORT 4 OF OPREGEN TRIAL; 01/05/2018 – BioTime Presents Updated OpRegen(R) Clinical Trial Data at ARVO; 27/03/2018 – BioTime: AgeX, a Subsidiary, Owned Minority Stake in Ascendance; 15/03/2018 – BioTime 4Q Loss/Shr 58c; 25/04/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 16/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® and Retinal Restoration Programs to Be Presented at ARVO 2018; 27/03/2018 – BioTime: IVT Holdings Acquired Ascendance Biotechnology Inc; 17/05/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 24; 02/05/2018 – Asterias Biotherapeutics to Present Safety and Efficacy Data from AST-OPC1 SCiStar Study at the American Spinal Injury Associat

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) by 27.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 51,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 237,730 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 186,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 233,063 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $44,488 activity. Moore Larry Oscar had sold 6,600 shares worth $99,684 on Tuesday, February 12.

