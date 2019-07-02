Icm Asset Management Has Boosted Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Position by $663,130; Bislett Management Position in Yum Brands (YUM) Lowered as Market Valuation Rose

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) by 27.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 51,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.07% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 237,730 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 186,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $739.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.44. About 178,631 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 24.48% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c; 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.); 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD); 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $109.49. About 1.79 million shares traded or 20.46% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Net $433M; 25/04/2018 – Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 Per Share; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT, A DIVISION OF YUM! BRANDS, ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DEAL; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test; 15/03/2018 – Taco Bell Partners With Guild To Expand Education Support To Its Entire System Of Team Members; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – KFC/YUM! U.K. SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON CONTRACT CHANGE BY PHONE; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $597,559 activity. $44,488 worth of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) shares were bought by Appel Dennis P. $99,684 worth of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) was sold by Moore Larry Oscar on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.20 million for 31.46 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.