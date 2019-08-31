Icm Asset Management Has Boosted Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Holding; Hemenway Trust Company Lowered Its Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Stock Price Declined

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 25.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 14,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 42,948 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 57,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 8.27M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 22/05/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Body found after Connecticut fire, hostage drama; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 25/05/2018 – EXXON FINALIZES EVACUATION PLANS FOR LENA PLATFORM IN GULF; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA GOVT `UNFAIRLY CRITICIZED’ FOR OIL CONTRACT: EXXON; 16/05/2018 – EXXON TO IMPORT FUELS VIA TRAIN TO SUPPLY MEXICO OPERATIONS; 12/04/2018 – Output Resumes at Exxon’s Papua New Guinea LNG Operation After Quake; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROPOSALS FOR HORN RIVER ASSETS DUE MAY 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL RESUMES LNG PRODUCTION IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) by 27.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 51,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 237,730 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 186,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.21. About 253,526 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD); 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 02/05/2018 – Modine Provides Spring Maintenance Checklist for HVAC Equipment; 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 30,336 shares to 113,194 shares, valued at $10.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Exxon Mobil vs. BP – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Top Stock Trades for Monday: X, APHA, XOM, ETSY – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

More notable recent Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Modine Manufacturing Company’s (NYSE:MOD) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Modine Manufacturing Company’s (NYSE:MOD) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

