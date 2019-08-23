Icm Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) as Shares Declined; As Cme Group (CME) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Mizuho Bank LTD Has Raised Position

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87M, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $211.22. About 1.26M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 20/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: SLIDE OVER 1 PCT ON WEAKER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, FUND SELLING AFTER SLIPPING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 22/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 21; 21/03/2018 – CME pursuit of Nex reflects shift in US money markets; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME SAYS CASH PAID FOR INTEREST AND GUARANTEE FEES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE AROUND US$ 35 MILLION; 18/05/2018 – NEX Group Shareholders Approve CME Takeover; 15/03/2018 – NEX: PRELIMINARY APPROACH BY CME GROUP; 15/03/2018 – CME AND NEX GROUP HAVE HELD PRELIMINARY TALKS ABOUT A POSSIBLE DEAL – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 02/04/2018 – CME March volume up 12.3 percent to 437.3 mln contracts; 13/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q EPS $1.76

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) by 27.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 51,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 237,730 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 186,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $503.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.93. About 292,341 shares traded or 8.88% up from the average. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c; 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 02/05/2018 – Modine Provides Spring Maintenance Checklist for HVAC Equipment; 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri invested in 11,554 shares. Franklin Street Nc invested 3.46% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Westpac Banking Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 131,223 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 298,647 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance invested 0.39% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Conning accumulated 0.03% or 6,275 shares. Orrstown Svcs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,376 shares. Citizens And Northern Corp owns 2,998 shares. Laurion Capital Limited Partnership invested in 45,005 shares. Caprock Group Inc Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,382 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated reported 473 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.09% or 64,770 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management One Com, Japan-based fund reported 238,507 shares. Guardian Trust reported 433,050 shares. Twin Mngmt stated it has 0.15% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Seaboard Corporation (SEB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Sell CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for CME Group (CME) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Research Reports: Bristol-Myers, CME Group, Chubb & More – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MarketAxess (MKTX) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates But Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold MOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.54 million shares or 0.29% more from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Icm Asset Mgmt Wa reported 237,730 shares. Moreover, Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 16,261 shares. 565,659 were reported by Principal Financial. Swiss Natl Bank owns 0% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 92,400 shares. Rice Hall James & Assoc has invested 0.06% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Captrust Fin Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 381 shares. Oarsman Cap holds 1.16% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) or 175,524 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Corp reported 219,247 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 3,091 shares. Dc Cap Limited invested in 10.14% or 1.00M shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). 594,531 were accumulated by D E Shaw And. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 810 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $44,488 activity.