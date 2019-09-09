Icm Asset Management Boosted Holding in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) by $663,130; Usca Ria Increased Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Position by $2.83 Million as Share Value Rose

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) by 27.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 51,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 237,730 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30 million, up from 186,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $536.83M market cap company. The stock increased 3.61% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $10.77. About 128,591 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD); 02/05/2018 – Modine Provides Spring Maintenance Checklist for HVAC Equipment; 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.)

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 208.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 55,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 81,999 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24 million, up from 26,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $58.32. About 2.37M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 27/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – DELTA CAN’T SAY WHETHER CUSTOMER INFO ACCESSED, COMPROMISED; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Capacity Up 2.7%; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 19/05/2018 – DELTA AIR COMMENTS IN U.S. TRANSPORTATION DEPT FILING; 20/04/2018 – Delta Board of Directors Names Michael Huerta as Newest Member; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC FY2018 REV VIEW $43.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q Fuel Price $2.07 to $2.12; 12/04/2018 – DELTA CEO STILL SEES REACHING PREVIOUS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – DELTA’S NORTHEAST OPERATION BACK ON TRACK FOLLOWING STORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.55% stake. Nordea Mngmt Ab has invested 0.12% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Moreover, Rock Point Advsr Ltd has 1.58% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 65,120 shares. Tru Inv Advsr holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 23,785 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated holds 70.91 million shares. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Llc holds 632,310 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors accumulated 4,965 shares. Nwq Mngmt Co Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.65% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 17,000 were accumulated by Thompson Inv Mgmt Incorporated. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has 0.1% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0.25% or 7.51M shares. Gulf Int Fincl Bank (Uk) invested in 0.04% or 41,575 shares. Westover Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De, North Carolina-based fund reported 5.80 million shares.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $462.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eversource Energy by 45,250 shares to 47,253 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc by 9,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,330 shares, and cut its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE:MAIN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold MOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.54 million shares or 0.29% more from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 5,781 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability invested in 0% or 183,086 shares. Citadel Advsr Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 56,532 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 461,044 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co has 11,762 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bowling Management Limited Co has 37,725 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 233,499 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 810 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De owns 170,933 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Captrust Fincl, North Carolina-based fund reported 381 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Penn Capital Mngmt reported 697,979 shares stake. Arrowstreet Partnership accumulated 18,288 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas-based Bridgeway Capital has invested 0.04% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $44,488 activity.